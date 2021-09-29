Explainer: Shining a light on the electricity supply crisis

Eirgrid has warned there won’t be enough electricity to meet supply over the coming winters if emergency action is not taken.

So is it a case of candles at the ready? Here we shine some precious light on the subject.

Our electricity use is growing and we’re struggling to generate enough to meet demand.

Where is the increased demand coming from?

Mainly population growth, economic expansion and the rapid rise in the number of data centres. The switch from fossil-fuel heating and transport to electric models will also add to demand as the decade progresses.

Surely we saw this coming – why didn’t we plan for it?

It was predictable, and predicted, but the plan was to squeeze the last bit of capacity out of existing power plants – the ones that run on coal, oil, gas and peat – until they could be replaced by new wind and solar plants.

The planned installation of three new electricity interconnectors with France, Wales and Northern Ireland was to provide further stability to supply and some new gas plants would be provided as back-up.

What happened to this interconnector plan?

It ran into trouble when two of the main existing plants, both run on gas, suffered major technical failures, and then the planned purchase of some new gas generators by a major supplier, ESB, was abandoned. Some contracts for future supply of gas in 2023/24 have also had little uptake.

Who is in charge of this plan/mess?

Responsibility is spread quite wide. EirGrid is the semi-State that runs the national grid, so they’re in charge of moving electricity in bulk from generation plants to local distribution and transmission facilities where ESB Networks take over. EirGrid also brings electricity directly to some heavy energy-using companies.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is responsible for ensuring energy security overall and can direct EirGrid and other operators in the sector to take certain actions.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) holds the energy brief and takes charge of policy.

Who’s saying what?

EirGrid sasy without emergency measures, we’ll run short of electricity over the next five winters when demand is highest.

The CRU is setting out a suite of measures it says will get us over the hump while longer term solutions are being implemented.

Minister Eamon Ryan who is in charge of DECC says it’s going to be “tight” but we should be OK.

How short is ‘short’?

EirGrid calculates we’ll be shy 260 megawatts (MW) of electricity in 2022-23, rising to 1,850MW in 2024-25. To put that in context, a population the equivalent of Kilkenny city uses 60MW so under the 2022 forecast, more than four Kilkennys would be in the dark.

What about this winter?

The two gas-fired plants that have been out of action are now due back in operation by November so that will ease the pressure significantly. EirGrid warns to expect ‘amber alerts’ though. That’s when a warning goes out that demand is getting very close to the point where it will take up all available supply, so it’s fingers crossed time that no sudden additional surge in demand or drop in supply occurs.

What measures have been agreed for the following winters?

The coal-burning generator at Moneypoint, an oil-burning plant at Tarbert and the Edenderry power plant which burns biomass and is also using up the last remaining reserves of industrially harvested peat were all priorities for decommissioning under climate action policies, but they’ll have to stay running until it’s certain we don’t need them any more.

We’re also going to buy in emergency generation capacity that will be available if we need it. We’ll pay for it whether we use it or not.

Plans to install new gas-powered plants will be revived and will be of a type that will be flexible enough to power up and down quickly in response to fluctuations in wind supply into the future.

Planned outages for maintenance are going to be meticulously choreographed so no two plants will be offline at the same time.

Major energy users in industry will be rewarded for reducing their demand when supply is strained. They’ll be asked, for example, to pause production or temporarily hive off certain activities to sister companies abroad where possible.

Where is the great saviour, wind, in all this?

Wind-generated electricity remains important now and will be crucial from the end of the decade onwards, but getting turbines installed at sea where the strongest and most consistent winds are is taking time. It’s unlikely we’ll see offshore wind contributing significantly before 2028.

How will keeping Moneypoint, Tarbert and Edenderry going affect our climate action plans?

It will be damaging. Ireland’s carbon emissions fell modestly over the last decade almost exclusively because Moneypoint was being wound down and two of the three peat-burning plants closed. Failure to shut these most polluting of generating plants will show up the lack of progress on emissions reductions in other sectors.

How are we fixed after the next five winters?

There will still be challenges ahead. Delays in creating a planning and permits system for offshore wind is frustrating project backers in that sector. The grid also needs massive investment to adapt to wind and other renewable sources of electricity, otherwise we won’t be able to use them to their full potential. The three planned interconnectors also have a long way to go and one, the North-South is facing major public opposition. We also have no policy yet on data centres which could, if all current applications are approved, eat up 40pc of our electricity supply by 2030.

Is any of this connected to current energy price rises?

They’re separate issues in the sense that the price hikes relate mainly to a surge in demand for gas worldwide but related in the sense that, whatever about electricity, they’re generating a whole lot of anxiety.



