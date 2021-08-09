| 13.7°C Dublin

Explainer: 10 questions you may have about today’s UN global climate report

In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province. Expand

In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in central China's Henan Province.

Caroline O'Doherty

A major new global report on climate change is published today that provides further evidence of the need for radical action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Caroline O’Doherty explains who is behind it, what it tells us and what impact it is likely to have.

What’s the background to this report?

It’s from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a body set up by the United Nations in 1988 to analyse and assess scientific data on climate change.

