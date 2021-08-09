Explainer: 10 questions you may have about today’s major UN global climate report

A major new global report on climate change is published today that provides further evidence of the need for radical action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Caroline O’Doherty explains who is behind it, what it tells us and what impact it is likely to have.

It’s from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a body set up by the United Nations in 1988 to analyse and assess scientific data on climate change.

Every seven years or so, it tasks a group of leading climate scientists to trawl the latest research from around the world and bring their main conclusions together in one report. This is the sixth report and it is written by 234 scientists from 66 countries who studied 14,000 research papers.

What are its main findings?

In a nutshell, climate change is happening in every part of the world, human behaviour is the main cause and radical action is needed to stabilise it.

Didn’t we know that already?

We knew from the last report in 2013 that climate change was happening in most parts of the world and that human behaviour was likely the main cause. We did know, even though it wasn’t stated so pointedly, that radical action was needed to stabilise it.

What impact did the 2013 report have?

It drove the negotiations that led to the 2015 Paris Agreement in which 191 countries pledged to cut emissions and adopt climate action measures to keep temperature rise to below 2C and as near as possible to 1.5C. Unfortunately, while the pledges became plans, the plans have not been translated into actions.

How is temperature rise currently?

It is at 1.1C and increasing. Today’s report says it will hit 1.5C by 2040 even if the most ambitious of the emissions cuts pledges are realised.

What will be the impact of that?

Recent extreme weather events, such as the terrible 2019-2020 fires across Australia, the unprecedented heat in North America earlier this summer and the extreme rainfall and devastating floods that hit China, Germany and other parts of Europe in recent weeks are all now being attributed to human-caused warming and the disruptive impact it has on climate patterns.

It is likely the conditions that have fuelled the current fires in Greece and Turkey are also linked. We can expect more of these events, as well as increased storm activity, as temperature rises to 1.5C, and much more if it goes beyond that point. At 2C heatwaves are expected that will make growing food difficult and pose a threat to human health.

Is there anything else to worry about?

Absolutely.

Sea levels are rising and will be unstoppable in the lifetime of anyone reading this. As the oceans warm, they expand, and levels are further increased through melting of the ice sheets and mountain glaciers. Even if temperature rise stabilises, the warming already locked in will continue to have effect for centuries so increased coastal floods and land loss are inevitable.

Also, warming oceans are becoming more acidic which is dreadful for marine biodiversity, and the stress on the oceans means they will be less effective ‘carbon sinks’, less able absorb and retain carbon dioxide and keep it out of the atmosphere. The same goes for the land as depleted soils and forests are less able to function as carbon sinks.

Is there any good news?

Some scientists involved in the report say the facts that are so terrifying in it are the very tools we need to dig ourselves out of this mess. They say so much research has been done that we know very clearly what the response must be and that we can keep temperature rise to 1.5C, all the way to the end of this century, if we follow the right course. That’s so long as policymakers and political leaders actually get working on the information.

Are there any signs they will take the necessary action?

The timing of the report is good as world leaders are scheduled to meet in Glasgow in November for the next big UN climate change conference in which they are to check on progress towards the Paris goals. The backdrop of fires and floods and the report’s strong statement that human behaviour is behind the climate breakdown causing such events will also focus minds.

However, there have been five previous reports with evidence growing in each volume to show the world needed to act and they received mostly lip service.

What happens next?

There are two related reports due in the coming months, one looking in more detail at the impacts of climate change on landscapes and settlements and one examining the options for reducing emissions and stabilising temperature rise.

The knowledge is growing all the time and excuses for inaction are dwindling.