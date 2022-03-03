Experts warn legal loophole could thwart tree planting plan

CHANGES to the law to encourage the permanent planting of native woodland could allow a free-for-all for commercial forestry instead, legal experts have warned.

They say a loophole in the proposed legislation could allow unregulated planting for the timber and biomass industries.

The proposed change exempts from licencing regulations the planting of native trees on sites of up to a hectare or in a line 20 metres wide.

It is intended to reduce paperwork for small scale planting on unused strips of land to boost native woodland and address the country’s alarming scarcity of trees.

Read More

But there are no specifics on how long the 20 metre wide band line can be, what kind of land may be planted or what mix of native trees is required.

“In theory you could start in the middle of Ireland and plant in a 20-metre wide spiral around and around until you run out of land,” Attracta Uí Bhroin, law officer with the Irish Environmental Network (IEN) said.

“You could plant on environmentally sensitive land that’s supporting biodiversity, and there’s nothing there to prevent monoculture.

“You could plant only willow and then cut it all down for burning as biomass because there’s nothing to say it has to be permanent.”

Minister of State for Land Use Pippa Hackett has said she did not believe the proposed exemptions would have such consequences.

She said there would be “additional provisions to ensure that any scheme protects the environment and complies with environmental law”.

Ms Uí Bhroin said the law itself should provide those assurances as any add-on provisions could be changed by future ministers.

The changes are proposed in the Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

Most of the Bill is concerned with banning fur farms and setting up a compensation mechanism for operators being put out of business.

But Minister Hackett has also used it to make some amendments to the Forestry Act.

There have been major hold-ups in processing planting and felling licences under the Act amid challenges to the mass planting and clear-felling of commercial conifers.

Ireland has some of the lowest forest cover in Europe, an even smaller percentage of permanent forest and a tiny amount of native woodland.

Under climate action and biodiversity policy, the Government has pledged to plant 440 million trees by 2040, one-third of them native broadleaves.

Those plans are already behind schedule and the Climate Change Advisory Council has warned the Government that more trees are due to be felled than planted over the coming decade so the forests will produce more carbon emissions than they absorb.

The Bill is due for debate in the Seanad on Thursday.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins has already had an amendment to address the concerns raised by the IEN defeated.

Ms Uí Bhroin said, however, she hoped there was still scope to change the wording.

“The idea behind it is good but there must be proper oversight of what is planted and where and it would be a shame to bring in a law that neglects that from the very start.”