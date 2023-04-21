Europe so hot last summer, temperatures stayed over zero degrees five kilometres above baking continent

At more than five kilometres up, the atmosphere above Europe was still above zero degrees Celsius last summer.

The alarming reading was taken by a Swiss weather balloon on July 25 at a height of 5,184 metres – far beyond the point where temperatures should have registered sub-zero.

It is just one indicator of the over-heating continent highlighted by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in its annual State of the World Climate report.

Ireland was one of ten European countries to have their hottest year on record and Europe’s glaciers suffered more ice loss than anywhere else in the world over the 12 months to last October.

Little winter snow, an intrusion of Saharan dust in March last year and recurrent heatwaves beginning in May and running through to September meant that for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt to replenish the ice loss.

In just one year, 6pc of Switzerland’s glacier ice vanished, bringing the total loss of ice bulk to a third over 20 years.

Evidence of growing warming was also plentiful across the globe.

The years 2015-2022 were the eight warmest on record despite the last three consecutive years of La Nina - the periodic switch in wind patterns that has a cooling influence over large parts of the planet.

Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest level on record and sea level and ocean heat rose to their highest.

Glaciers for which there are continuous long-term observations lost an average of more than 1.3 metres of their thickness, bringing their total average shrinkage since 1970 to 30 metres.

The Greenland Ice Sheet lost more ice than it created for the 26th year in a row.

The rate of global sea level rise continued to increase, doubling from the decade 1993-2002 to the last decade 2013-2022.

WMO secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas summarised the situation in bleak terms.

“While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events,” he said

“For example, in 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heatwaves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage.”

The report highlights how climate change created refugees and internally displaced people and exacerbated the hardship for those already suffering the loss of their homes.

“Throughout the year, hazardous climate and weather-related events drove new population displacement and worsened conditions for many of the 95 million people already living in displacement at the beginning of the year,” it says.

It shows evidence of disruption and damage to ecosystems and the natural environment, upsetting migration patterns and blossom times.

Concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide – reached record observed highs in 2021, the latest year for which full global data is available.

"The annual increase in methane concentration from 2020 to 2021 was the highest on record,” it says.

“Real-time data from specific locations show levels of the three greenhouse gases continued to increase in 2022.”

The report is released ahead of Earth Day tomorrow and was referenced by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in his Earth Day message in which he appealed for faster, stronger action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have the tools, the knowledge, and the solutions. But we must pick up the pace,” he said.

“We need accelerated climate action with deeper, faster emissions cuts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius.

“We also need massively scaled-up investments in adaptation and resilience, particularly for the most vulnerable countries and communities who have done the least to cause the crisis.”