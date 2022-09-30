Europe orders turf-cutting on protected Irish bogs must stop

A ban on the sale of turf by retail outlets is to come into effect next month

Friends of the Irish Environment director Tony Lowes said ending peat extraction was the “low hanging fruit of emissions reductions”

IrelandD has been given a final chance to halt turf-cutting on protected bogs in a new ultimatum from the European Commission.

In a notice issued yesterday, the Government was told it had two months to address the issue or legal action could follow.

The commission noted some action had been taken to stop cutting in areas designated Special Areas of Conservation (SACs), mainly by compensating turf cutters for the loss of turbary rights.

“However, cutting activities are still ongoing and enforcement action appears to have stalled,” it said.

“Restoration activities have begun on some raised bogs SACs, but this is too slow given the importance of this priority habitat and its precarious state.

“With regard to blanket bogs SACs, there appears to be no regime controlling ongoing cutting with the cutting for domestic use exempt from control.”

It is 11 years since the commission first tackled Irish authorities about the problem, which breaches European law under the Habitats Directive and national regulations.

The commission said it was issuing a notice now “after a long dialogue”.

“The European Green Deal and the Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 aim for the EU to halt biodiversity loss by protecting and restoring biodiversity,” it said. “In addition to biodiversity value, peat bogs are vital carbon sinks when healthy.

“Their protection and restoration assist Ireland in meeting its climate change goals not only in keeping the peat in the ground, but also by avoiding the very high carbon and other air pollution emissions caused when peat is burned.”

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), which has taken cases to the courts over industrial and domestic peat-cutting, welcomed the move to increase pressure on Ireland.

The group first raised the issue with Brussels in 2010, but after an early letter of warning the commission “pressed the snooze button”, it said.

FIE director Tony Lowes said he hoped the resumption of enforcement proceedings would finally force the authorities into action, adding that ending peat extraction was the “low hanging fruit of emissions reductions”.

“The comparisons with the continuing destruction of the Amazon rainforest are increasingly accurate,” he said.

A ban on the sale of turf by retail outlets is to come into effect next month as part of cleaner air initiatives, and it was hoped this would remove some of the incentive for continued peat-cutting.

However, cutting for domestic use and sale to neighbours may continue.

Environmental groups have long argued that smaller scale peat-cutting on protected bogs goes under the radar, with its effect over years causing huge damage.

The notice was one of three issued to Ireland for infringements of environmental laws.

One notice cites the country as one of 11 EU member states that have failed to fully transpose the directive on single-use plastics, a move meant for completion by July last year.

Another cites Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania and Poland for failure to submit a long-term national strategy toward reaching carbon neutrality.

Member states were due to submit strategies by January 2020, setting out how they would progress toward the goal over the next 30 years.

“Stable long-term strategies are crucial to help the economic transformation needed and sustainable development goals, as well as move toward the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement,” the commission said.

The Department of the Environment was asked for comment.