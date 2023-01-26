EU takes Ireland to court over failures on rivers, lakes and water quality

The European Commission is taking Ireland to court for failing to adequately protect the country’s rivers and lakes and their waters.

In a file to be sent to the EU Court of Justice, the commission says Ireland has been in breach of an EU directives on the issue more than 20 years.

Despite several formal warnings over the years, and some new legislation passed by the Oireachtas, the commission says: “The Irish authorities have not yet fully addressed the grievances.”

Those grievances relate to the Water Framework Directive of 2000, a wide-ranging piece of legislation covering many aspects of water quality and water source protection.

Ireland adopted the directive in 2003 but failed to legislate for regulation of water abstraction – the use of large quantities of water from rivers and lakes for industry, commercial and other purposes.

Legislation was enacted last month but the commission says while the legislation provides for a new regulatory framework “details will need to be filled in with implementing regulations”.

“It is not clear how long it will take for full compliance to be achieved,” the commission says.

It also says Ireland has failed to provide “appropriate controls” for “impoundment and activities causing hydro-morphological changes such as dams, weirs and other interferences in natural water flow”.

“The Commission considers that efforts by the Irish authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient and is therefore referring Ireland to the Court of Justice of the European Union.”

The Water Framework Directive also obliges member states to protect and restore all river, lake, estuary and coastal waters to achieve "good status" by 2027 at the latest.

The Environmental Protection Agency and environmental groups have repeatedly expressed concern over the declining condition of the country’s rivers and lakes.

Pollution, damage to banks, illegal dredging and artificial interference with flow have all caused deterioration in water quality and the wildlife and habitats that depend on it.

The situation also has implications for human health as about 80pc of the country’s drinking water comes from rivers and lakes.

The EU Court of Justice has the power to order countries to act to address failures, and impose multi-million euro fines in default, with additional daily penalties accumulating for each day that passes without resolution.

The commission has also referred Ireland to the court for failure to prevent and manage invasive species of animals and plants that threaten native species.

The court file also cites Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Latvia and Portugal.