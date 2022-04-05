ESB to increase price of charging electric cars by up to 53pc

The ESB will increase the price of charging an electric vehicle at its charging points by up to 53pc from next month.

The company said it could not continue to supply the service without increasing the cost of charging at its ports due to the cost of electricity in Ireland, which has “soared to an unprecedented level”.

"Unfortunately, the wholesale cost of electricity in Ireland, as well as in Europe, has significantly soared to an unprecedented level over the past year,” the ESB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This substantial increase in our operational costs means we are unable to continue to provide our service to you without having to increase the charging rates on our network.

"Despite significant price increases in the wholesale market over the last 12 months, ESB has not increased its prices since it introduced pay for use on the public charging network in October 2019. Up until then the public charging network was free to use for the previous 10 years,” the company said.

The standard unit of electricity at the charging ports is the Kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the price increase for standard charging will jump from 23c per kWh to 35c, a rise of 52pc.

For the fast charging ports, it will jump from 26c to 41c, a rise of 53pc.

The monthly subscription charged to use the ports will also rise from €4.60 to €4.99, the ESB confirmed.

Those who are not members and just use the ports in a pay-as-you-go fashion will also see their fee rise to 39pc per kWh for standard charging and 45c for fast charging, increases of 45pc and 48pc, respectively.

Fees for staying at charging ports longer than required will also rise to €8.