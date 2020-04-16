Environmental groups say FF-FG 'green deal' proposals are too vague

ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners have expressed disappointment at the lack of detail in Fianna Fail and Fine Gael’s ‘new green deal’ proposals.

The proposals, included in the parties’ joint framework for shared government, commit to setting new carbon reduction targets and to viewing the post-Covid recovery “through a green lens”.

But some groups say they lack specifics on what the targets should be, omit assurances that all capital investment will be climate-proofed and fail to set timelines for progression of the Climate Action Bill to enshrine national and sectoral targets in law.

The statement in the document that “the climate crisis is the most pressing existential crisis” was welcomed, as was the plan to convene a Citizens Assembly to guide action on the biodiversity crisis.

Sadhbh O’Neill, policy advisor with the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, said however more explicit commitments were needed.

“We are concerned that major parties are still not uniting behind the science by proposing specific annual cuts in emissions” she said.

“To be in line with the science and our climate obligations, the programme for government must deliver emissions reductions that average at least 8pc a year over its lifetime.”

All the measures in Fine Gaels’ Climate Action Plan published last summer will together only achieve a 2pc annual emissions reduction.

Most of the ten priorities outlined in the framework are taken from that action plan with emphasis placed on developing the country’s offshore wind potential, greater investment in public transport and ramping up electrification of both private and public vehicles.

Other measures retained as priorities include a gradual increase in the carbon tax to €80 per tonne by 2030, the planting of 440 million trees by 2040, an extensive home retrofitting programme and implementing just transition policies to support people losing work or facing other hardships in the move away from carbon-intense activities.

Oonagh Duggan of BirdWatch Ireland, welcomed the commitment to “protect ecosystems on land and at sea” and to establish a Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity loss.

“This framework represents a real and timely opportunity to fully integrate biodiversity and climate goals into policies on agriculture, forestry, fisheries, housing, health, transport and energy,” she said.

Friends of the Earth, however, had hoped for the introduction of a structured and continuous talks mechanism similar to the National Economic Dialogue.Director Oisín Coghlan said the lack of specifics in the policy document left the impression that the two big parties were leaving it up to the smaller parties to raise the issues in prospective coalition talks.

"The acknowledgement that 'the climate crisis is the most pressing existential crisis' is welcome but that makes it all the more strange that there is no mention of what climate science is telling us we should do about it,” he said.

“And no mention of what we have agreed to do about it under the Paris Agreement.”

The Green Party are considering the document but in the meantime, the party’s MEPs Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan have written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, calling on the government to join with 12 EU countries pushing for a green recovery post-Covid.

Environment ministers from ten member states set the ball rolling last week by issuing a joint statement that green policies must be central to investment plans and assistance packages.

The original countries, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, were later joined by Germany and France.

Since then, the group have been backed by almost 170 leading businesses, trade unions, think tanks and campaign organisations in forming an alliance to push for a green stimulus plan when EU leaders meet next week to try to plot a way out of the current crisis.

Mr Cuffe said: “I am extremely disheartened to see that Ireland has not yet joined with our European colleagues in calling for the Green Deal to be placed at the heart of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery plan.”

