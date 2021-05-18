Environment watchdog gives Irish Cement go-ahead to burn waste at Limerick plant

CAMPAIGNERS opposed to Irish Cement’s proposal to burn industrial wastes as fuel for its Limerick plant are to consider going to court after the plan received official approval.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the go-ahead subject to conditions which have not yet been disclosed.

The EPA said it would set out the full details on Wednesday morning.

Irish Cement sought a licence to burn 63 categories of waste including end-of-life tyres, animal waste, sewage sludge, landfill leachate and solvents at its Mungret plant.

The company argued at an oral hearing into the licence application last year that it needed to move away from burning fossil fuels both for climate and financial reasons.

Irish Cement welcomed the EPA announcement.

“The entire workforce in Limerick is delighted that there has been a positive conclusion to this extensive review process,” said Pat Robinson, factory manager in Limerick.

“The EPA decision today provides us with the opportunity to now switch away from the use of imported fossil fuels and play our part in achieving the 2030 alternative fuel target in the Government’s Climate Action Plan.”

Claire Keating of Limerick Against Pollution which has fought the proposal since 2015 said the members were gutted by the decision.

More than 3,000 people expressed their opposition to the move, citing fears over air pollution, dioxin release and dust.

“We have to wait to see the conditions and we’ll be watching closely to see if the tyres and the red mud from Aughinish Alumina are included but even if they’re not, there are dozens of other categories of waste that probably are,” Ms Keating said.

“It’s so disappointing after six years working on this. We’ll regroup when we see the full details of the licence and see where we go from there. The option of judicial review is there so we will have to consider that.”

Irish Cement has been burning imported coke at the plant. The company got planning permission for the structural changes needed to switch to waste burning after an earlier oral hearing convened by An Bord Pleanála.

Mr Robinson said: “We will continue our work with the local community to help provide reassurance that switching fuels will be positive for the area and not negatively impact on air quality or the local environment.”