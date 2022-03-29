Energy regulator says gas terminals must be built for supply security

Aoife MacEvilly said even without Brexit, the over-reliance on Britain for supply created insecurity. Photo: Tom Burke

THE energy regulator has said Ireland must build import terminals to ship and store gas because current gas supply arrangements from Britain are not secure.

Aoife MacEvilly said the country was in breach of EU energy security rules as much of the gas used here came through two underwater pipelines from Britain which was no longer in the EU.

Even without Brexit, she said the over-reliance on Britain for supply created insecurity.

If anything happened to disrupt one of interconnector pipelines, Ireland would not have enough gas to meet demands for heating, industry and electricity generation.

Read More

Disruptions could include mechanical failure, a shipping accident or a sudden spike in demand in Britain such as happened during the ‘Beast from the East’ cold spell in 2018.

With a diminishing supply of locally sourced gas from the Corrib gas field and no facilities to import shipments of gas in liquefied form (LNG), supplies could not be deemed secure.

“LNG import infrastructures should be considered,” she said. “We simply do not meet the supply standards required by the EU,” she said.

Ms MacEvilly is chairperson of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) which regulates gas and electricity operators and is advising the Government on an energy security review.

Her comments to the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee are the CRU’s strongest yet on the controversial question of LNG infrastructure.

Government policy issued last year put a moratorium on LNG terminals pending the security review, which is some way from completion.

Meanwhile, a private company is awaiting a decision on its planning application for a €650m terminal at Ballylongford in the Shannon Estuary.

LNG is contentious for several reasons. Much of it comes from the US where it is extracted through fracking, a process banned in Ireland on environmental and public health grounds.

It is also a fossil fuel which Ireland is required to stop using to meet legally-binding, extremely demanding and urgent carbon reduction and climate action targets.

Lobbying to allow LNG terminals has intensified since the current crisis over gas supply and prices erupted and it is believed the Government is considering developing a state-owned, non-commercial facility for storage.

Climate campaigners, however, warned the committee against going down the LNG route.

Tara Connolly of Global Witness said building one in Ireland would take years and the massive cost would be borne by householders in their bills through high prices passed on by commercial operators or subsidies required for a state-owned facility.

“Given the useful lifespan of an LNG terminal is 30-40 years, it is feasible that Irish gas customers or taxpayers could still be paying for the LNG terminal in 2062,” she said.

This would be 12 years past the point by which Ireland had pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Jerry MacEvilly of Friends of the Earth stressed that this pledge was legally binding under the Climate Act.

“Any consideration of energy infrastructure must start with the question as to how it will support the decarbonisation of Ireland’s energy system, in accordance with the urgency and scale of the targets we have now enshrined in national law,” he said.