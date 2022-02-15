Energy regulator rules out price caps or windfall taxes as household bills continue to soar

THE energy regulator has ruled out price caps or windfall taxes to help ease the burden of soaring household bills.

Aoife MacEvilly of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said energy companies were not enjoying a windfall from the higher prices because they were also having to buy in supplies at high cost.

She said the CRU could not cap prices without being sure it would work better than allowing competition between energy suppliers drive down prices.

“We would have to have a significant evidence base that customers would be better off without competition,” she said.

“We don’t have that evidence.”

She was speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action where she and other CRU representatives were quizzed on the energy price crisis.

Ms MacEvilly said price caps had not worked in Britain where they had resulted in numerous energy suppliers leaving the market and reducing competition.

Committee members rejected the comparison with Britain, arguing looser regulation there meant there were many more players in the market.

They queried why other components of energy bills, such as standing charges and the Public Service Obligation levy, could not be reduced to give short-term relief.

They also asked for the winter moratorium on disconnections, due to end next month, to be extended for as long as prices remained high.

Ms MacEvilly said the procedures for people in arrears were important as the aim was to keep engaging with them and reach a resolution so disconnection would not be necessary.

Simply allowing a moratorium meant no engagement, leaving the risk that people would end up with an insurmountable debt when the moratorium ended.

“We will keep this under review but there are no plans at this point to implement a moratorium,” she said.

Ms MacEvilly accepted that energy prices were higher generally in Ireland than the EU average but she said that was largely due to higher transport costs for importing gas.

When questioned why transport costs were high when the Corrib gas field was supplying a substantial portion of the country’s gas, she said Corrib’s pricing was influenced by international commodity prices.

The benefit of Corrib was security of supply rather than lower prices.

“We’re constantly in a trade-off between security of supply, sustainability and prices. You rarely find something that ticks all three boxes,” she said.