Energy expert to chair next Climate Change Advisory Council

A former director for renewable energy at the European Commission and one of country's best-known climatologists have been appointed to the new Climate Change Advisory Council.

Marie Donnelly, who drove clean energy and energy efficiency initiatives at the Commission, and currently chair of Renewable Energy Ireland, will become the new chair of the council.

Professor Peter Thorne, director of the Irish Climate Analysis and Research Units group at Maynooth University joins her as a new member.

Outgoing chair, economist Professor John FitzGerald, is to remain on as an ordinary member.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan has made the appointments in advance of the formation of the new council which will only be formally established when the new Climate Bill is enacted.

The first council ended its five-year term two weeks ago so the body is not currently able to work in any formal capacity although the members can prepare informally for what will be a significantly enhanced role and workload when the new bill comes into effect.

They will have a key role in advising on the new system of ‘carbon budgets’ to be introduced under the Climate Bill, which will restrict the carbon emissions allowable from each sector of society and the economy as the country moves to carbon neutrality by 2050.

The inaugural council chaired by Dr FitzGerald was criticised by environmental campaigners for being top-heavy with economists and men.

A recent independent review commissioned by the council itself also expressed concern that there were too many ex-offio members – members automatically appointed because of their positions as heads of State agencies.

The review said the independence, or perceived independence, of the council could be compromised.

TDs and senators on the Joint Oireachtas Climate Action Committee recently recommended the Climate Bill stipulate that membership of the council be more gender-balanced, have more scientific and legal experts and consider having a youth representative.

Further appointments and changes to the outgoing membership could still be made. Mr Ryan is to bring his final draft of the amended Climate Bill to Cabinet in the next few weeks.

Earlier today he secured approval from his Cabinet colleagues for one key amendment, the introduction of a legal ban on future oil and gas exploration.

