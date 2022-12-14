Energy emissions rise as heavy dependence on fossil fuels continues

IRELAND has not reduced its dependence on fossil fuels with latest reports showing growth in gas, oil and coal use, and carbon emissions rising with them.

The trends are the complete opposite of national targets and pose a major challenge to our legally binding climate action targets.

A rebound in car use back to pre-Covid levels and a general economic recovery are the key drivers of the increases, according to analysis by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Electricity, heating and transport all pushed energy use up by 2.1pc last year with 86pc of the power coming from fossil fuels.

Energy used by transport alone rose by 7.2pc, with an overwhelming 95.5pc of it powered by fossil fuels.

That pushed overall energy-related emissions up by 5.4pc at a time when we were supposed to have reduced national emissions by 4.8pc.

There is worse to come. SEAI says it is likely total energy use will have risen by another 6pc by the end of this year with a 6pc increase in energy-related emissions – when another 4.8pc reduction is due.

It is expected that transport alone will show an increase in energy use of 18pc this year.

A return to normal activities may be welcome but, the SEAI warns: “While we may want to put COVID behind us, we need Ireland’s energy demand to reduce as we pursue our 2030 Climate Action Plan targets.

“The current level of progress in moving to renewables and eliminating our fossil fuel use is not at the rate required to achieve our climate ambitions.”

Some startling statistics emerge from the analysis that show just how energy-dependent certain sectors are, and how embedded fossil fuels are in our economy and society.

Sluggish winds during 2021 meant more electricity had to be generated by burning fossil fuels, pushing coal usage up by 104.3pc and oil up by 5.8pc.

Even with a 36.5pc reduction in use of peat, the greater use of fossil fuels increased carbon emissions in electricity generation by 12.5pc.

We imported 80pc of all our energy needs in 2021.

Data centres used as much electricity last year as one million households.

Despite the complexities involved in keeping energy flowing to all sectors, Margie McCarthy, SEAI research director, said Ireland must stay focused on the annual carbon budgets.

“The findings show we are heading in the wrong direction, with our carbon budgets requiring a 4.8pc decrease in emissions, yet in 2021 we have an increase in energy emissions of 5.4pc,” she said.

“We must urgently move to renewables and use less oil, gas, coal and peat for our energy needs today to avoid making our future years even more challenging.”

SEAI says more onshore and offshore wind and solar energy must be developed as a priority, along with more energy storage facilities.

It also stresses the need to reduce use of petrol and diesel vehicles, replacing as many journeys as possible with public transport, walking and cycling.

Where private cars remain a necessity, it says the policy of encouraging a switch to electric vehicles must continue.

District heating using sources of waste heat must be deployed at scale to replace gas and oil in central heating.

Retrofitting of homes to high energy efficiency standards must speed up, and heat pumps must replace oil and gas boilers.

“Every year counts,” Ms McCarthy said. “If a target is missed one year, then the following years become more challenging.”