Electricity use at record high as demand soars in big freeze

Electricity use hit a record high in Ireland on Tuesday as freezing temperatures pushed demand passed all previous peaks.

Usage hit 5,504 megawatts, beating the previous record of 5,363 megawatts set in December last year.

It is the third year in a row that demand has broken records.

A record set in 2010 held until December 2020 when it rose to 5,112 megawatts.

“We had a new all-time record for electricity demand in Ireland yesterday,” an Eirgrid spokesman said.

“During what was a very cold day, demand soared to 5,504 megawatts at 5.30pm.

“This beats the previous record of 5,363 megawatts set in December 2021.”

Eirgrid warned at the outset of winter that electricity supply would be very tight this winter because of a shortage of power generation plants following the decommissioning of several old plants.

Emergency generation equipment is being sourced while plans are made to construct longer-term plants are planned but it will not be in place until next winter.

Engineers came close to issuing an ‘amber alert’ or systems alert in recent days which tells all electricity providers that power generation is getting very close to maximum capacity, leaving little headroom for a sudden power plant breakdown or additional surge in demand.

The Government has said that if supply becomes critical, major industrial users will be told to reduce activities first to ensure that essential services and households are spared any interruption.

Supply would be particularly vulnerable to a ‘perfect storm’ of a prolonged cold spell, low wind for renewable electricity and a disruption in supply of gas from the UK for the gas-powered generation plants.

Two of those factors have been in place for the last week, with wind energy falling below 10pc of supply, although winds have picked up over the last day.

There have been concerns around the reliability of the UK’s gas supply chain have been since the gas crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Environment and Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said he had spoken with his UK counterpart last week and is to meet him next Sunday when the UK rejoins the North Seas Energy Cooperation alliance which it left after Brexit.

“Demand is very high and wind has been very low but at at the moment the system is stable and we have sufficient power,” he said.

He said nothing was certain and if a power plant was to go down, it would be a challenge to meet electricity demand.

He said the return of the UK to the North Seas alliance was very significant for energy cooperation among all the region’s countries.

“We have had a good relationship with the UK and it will be even better after next Sunday,” he said.

