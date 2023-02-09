Electricity firms told to drop 'false' 100pc green power claims

Ireland only has enough wind farms and solar parks to supply about 30-40pc of the country’s electricity needs. Photo: Getty Images

Electricity companies are misleading hundreds of thousands of customers by claiming to supply 100pc renewable power, an advertising watchdog investigation has found.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) says the claim, investigated in adverts by Energia but used industry-wide, must be dropped from marketing materials.

It found that customers who signed up for 100pc renewable plans were still receiving electricity from fossil fuels including gas, oil, coal and peat.

That is because Ireland only has enough wind farms and solar parks to supply about 30-40pc of the country’s electricity needs.

Companies can claim to supply 100pc renewable power by using a Europe-wide Guarantees of Origin (GO) scheme.

It allows them to buy certificates from renewable energy producers abroad to make up for the lack of green electricity in Ireland. The certificates do not mean the green power is used in Ireland, however.

Most GOs bought by suppliers here come from Norway. There is no interconnector between Ireland and Norway – so there is no way for power generated renewably there to be used here.

While the GO scheme is legal and overseen here by the energy regulator, the ASAI investigation found claims based on it were misleading to the ordinary consumer.

Six sections of the advertisers’ code of conduct were breached, it said, including the requirement that “advertisers should not exploit the credulity, inexperience or lack of knowledge of consumers.”

The investigation was overseen by the ASAI executive, which has sent its findings to the independent complaints committee for final approval.

The case was opened after a complaint by Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan.

“This is really welcome because it will require companies to be more transparent,” she said of the finding.

“It’s really hard for people to know what’s greenwashed and what’s real. It makes customers who want to do the right thing cynical, and it removes the incentive for companies to do the right thing because they can hide behind paper certificates.”

Energia rejected the complaint, citing the legitimacy of the GO scheme. In response to the executive’s decision, it stood over its claim to provide 100pc green electricity based on the scheme.

It added, however: “Energia is actively engaging with the ASAI regarding advertising messaging.”

Energia has around 250,000 domestic and business customers and claims to be the largest supplier of 100pc green electricity in Ireland.

SSE Airtricity has around 750,000 customers on the island and it routinely calls itself Ireland’s largest provider of 100pc green energy.

Smaller companies such as Pinergy claim to provide domestic customers with 100pc renewable electricity, and Flogas makes similar claims to its business customers. Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis offer specific “100pc renewable” packages to customers.

The companies explain in the small print how they justify their claim through the GO scheme, and that they declare their use of GOs in the annual ‘fuel-mix disclosure’ to the energy regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The ASAI asked the CRU for its opinion and noted that the CRU referred to the EU Renewable Energy Directive and Irish legislation which allowed use of the GO scheme. The CRU told the ASAI its oversight of the scheme was robust.

The ASAI also noted that the CRU said the scheme “meant that the fuel mix shown by suppliers could have a higher percentage share of renewable energy sources than existed in the actual physical generation distributed to end customers via the grid in Ireland”.