Electric car and retrofit could save family €270 per month– but it’ll take you 20 years to recoup outlay

Families who own electric cars and have had their homes retrofitted to provide greater energy efficiency are saving about €270 every month, an Irish Independent analysis has found.

The cost of energy has soared amid global supply issues and the war in Ukraine.

Energy providers have brought in massive price increases for electricity, gas and oil while the prices of petrol and diesel have broken records in recent months.

The cost of housing, water, electricity and natural gas has risen by 17.4pc since the start of the year, the CSO says, with the cost of transport also up by close to a fifth (18.7pc) in the past three months.

It is estimated that the average yearly electricity bill is now close to €1,700 per year and gas costs €1,400 per year, according to price comparison website bonkers.ie.

But owners of retrofitted homes are, on average, saving between 30pc and 50pc per month, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

This amounts to energy savings of between €900 and €1,500 per year, depending on individual circumstances, when compared to the average bills for a three-bed, semi-detached house at current rates.

Even allowing for surging electricity prices, owners of fully electric vehicles can expect to save around €60 per month on fuel – €720 per year.

With drivers spending an average of €2,234 on petrol or €1,900 on diesel a year, combined with cheaper servicing and half-price tolls, electric drivers are saving between €1,500 and €2,000 a year.

Around one in five cars registered so far this year were either fully electric or hybrid and of course, you could always opt to ditch the car altogether to make even greater savings.

The carbon tax on home fuel of €33.50 per tonne of CO2 emitted is due to rise to €41 from May 1, which will translate to a relatively small €1.40 extra a month on the average gas bill or €1.50 for those who use oil.

It will also cost roughly 90c extra for a 20kg bag of coal and the price of a bale of peat briquettes will increase by roughly 20c.

The tax is due to rise to €100 per tonne of CO2 by 2030.

Dramatically cutting your fuel use to cope with rising fuel costs however will have little effect due to the presence of standing charges.

For those wishing to avail of government grants to lower their fuel usage as much as possible, Electric Ireland says a ‘deep’ or full energy retrofit to a home to an A rating, is €56,000 but reduces to €30-35,000 when government grants are factored in.

Energy savings in a deep retrofitted home are between €900 and €1,500, meaning it will take at least 20 years to recoup from a financial point of view.

Some homeowners may opt for a cheaper but less efficient ‘shallow’ retrofit or will take a step-by-step approach over time, for instance by getting walls insulated internally, upgrading windows and doors or by installing solar panels, for some of which grants are available.

In terms of savings in the home, it is likely energy-­efficient homes will reduce energy costs by close to €1,200 throughout 2022.

If a family replaces their internal combustion engine car with an EV, savings of close €3,200 per year can be made.

But the money spent to get to that point verges on €60,000 when a deep retrofit and the cost of a new electric vehicle priced at round €30,000 (minus €5,000 government grant) are combined.

Breaking even will take at least 20 years if you do go green, but more second-hand EVs are likely to come on the market in coming years, and the cost of retrofitting homes may well fall as the Government pushes for 500,000 properties to be retrofitted by 2030.