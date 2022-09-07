| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eat hot meal, stay active and wear thermals, elderly urged for winter

Radiators should heat the room fully and not be blocked by furniture Expand

Close

Radiators should heat the room fully and not be blocked by furniture

Radiators should heat the room fully and not be blocked by furniture

Radiators should heat the room fully and not be blocked by furniture

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Older people have a thinner layer of fat under the skin which makes them more susceptible to the cold. Medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, can also impact how the body retains heat as blood circulation is impacted.

Add in low incomes and energy-wasting houses along with soaring energy bills. They need all the tips they can get to see them through winter. But for their health’s sake they should not skimp and there are supports out there. Here is just some of what they should know.

Food is fuel

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy