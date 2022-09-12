Eamon Ryan says revenue from targeting energy firm profits will be included in Budget plan

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan at a meeting of the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) and the European Commission to accelerate Europe’s move towards energy independence at The Commissioners of Irish Lights in Dún Laoghaire. Picture: Collins

THE Government expects to know on Tuesday how much money is likely to come to Ireland from the EU’s plan to target excess profits made by energy producers.

Environment and Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said the figures would be factored into calculations for supports to households and businesses in the upcoming Budget.

The new EU arrangement announced last Friday is similar to a windfall tax but it will target producers of renewable energy which are still able to charge top prices for their power but do not have to buy in gas at the current inflated prices to generate it.

There are hopes it could add tens of millions of euro to the funds available to cushion the public against the massive energy bills on the way this winter.

Details have yet to be fine-tuned and full agreement will not be sought in time for this country’s Budget on September 27 but Mr Ryan said provisions would be made on the basis that it would go ahead.

Mr Ryan said Ireland was fully behind the plan and he was confident it would be agreed.

“We believe it is the right approach. It is one part of the jigsaw that we need to put in place to protect our people,” he said.

The minister was speaking after a meeting with energy ministers and energy industry representatives at a gathering of the North Seas Energy Cooperation (NSEC) network in Dun Laoghaire.

Ireland has joined the other members in pledging to work together to dramatically increase offshore wind power.

In a joint declaration, they announced they would aim to install enough offshore wind turbines to generate 73 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2030 and at least 260GW by 2050.

That’s roughly equal to the capacity of all the land-based wind farms currently installed across the entire EU.

The new offshore turbines are planned for off the coasts of Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Landlocked Luxembourg, also a member of the NSEC, is supporting the ambitious target which has the backing of the European Commission.

Under the declaration, members commit to working together to secure supply chains for metals and other construction materials, to simplify and speed up permitting procedures and to share the power generated through new and enhanced cable and pipeline connections.

Mr Ryan said: “The North Atlantic and North Sea comprise some of the windiest locations on the globe.

“It is our greatest collective resource of continuous energy and it is momentous that we have agreed today to be ambitious in our targets, as a collective.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the consequential energy price shock and security of supply crisis has shown us how crucial it is that we move away, as quickly as possible, from our reliance on expensive and ransomed fossil fuels.”

Separately, Mr Ryan, who is also minister for transport, said he hoped Aer Lingus would do everything possible to assist passengers left stranded after a weekend IT outage caused the cancellation of dozens of flights.

“This was a very unfortunate incident but I’m confident that the company will learn lessons from it,” he said.