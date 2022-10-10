Dylan McGrath’s Rustic Stone restaurant hit with temporary closure after rodent droppings discovered by food safety inspector

A popular restaurant owned by celebrity chef Dylan McGrath is one of seven food businesses that were issued Closure Orders last month for breaches of food safety legislation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The Rustic Stone Restaurant and Café on nearby South Great Georges Street was closed for a day after inspectors visiting the premises on September 15 found rodent droppings in a wall cavity directly behind cooking appliances as well as in a dry storage area and under stairs leading directly to the kitchen.

A representative for the restaurant said they believed the closure order was “not warranted and unsubstantiated”.

“There was an issue in a cavity wall behind the kitchen, connected to Exchequer Street. We were closed for a few hours on the Friday morning and were open for dinner the same day, after some minor repairs to an external wall.

“We appreciate the work the HSE do but believe the closure order in this instance was not warranted and unsubstantiated, we have contested the decision.

“Our team works tirelessly and the restaurant spends a lot of money to ensure our premises are in pristine condition and fully HSE compliant, which we are fully confident it is,” they added.

In Dublin’s Chinatown, The Lee Kee Chinese restaurant on Parnell Street was served with a Closure Order on September 27 after inspectors from the HSE found six breaches, including finding the premises “in a very unclean condition”.

There was food debris and grease embedded on equipment and surfaces, including the floor and walls.” They also found inadequate temperature controls for high risk foods, including raw egg stored at 9.1C in the fridge and fried rice store at 39.1C.

Also in Dublin, the Bow Lane Restaurant on Aungier Street was closed for five days when inspectors visited on September 22 and found rodent droppings throughout the premises, including on the ground floor hallway leading to the keg room and drink stores, behind the ice machine, in the staff toilet, in the kitchen and beneath and behind equipment as well as on the roof area leading to the kitchen where the door was left open.

Elsewhere, the Ocean Palace take away in the Blackcastle Shopping Centre in Navan, Co Meath was closed for seven days when inspectors visited the premises on September 22 and found numerous breaches of EU food safety legislation, including the “food premises was excessively dirty with a prolonged build-up of dirt, grease and food debris.

“Food contact surfaces were observed to be dirty with build-up of grease and food debris evident in many areas. Floor surfaces were greasy with accumulation of dirt at wall/floor and wall/ceiling junctions. The cleaning equipment used in the premises was filthy. Shelving and food storage units were in an unclean condition,” according to the inspector’s report.

The Homesavers outlet at the City East Retail Park in Ballysimon, Limerick was closed for 14 days after inspectors visited the premises on September 9 and found mouse droppings on the floor underneath shelving where food items were displayed for sale. However, inspectors were unable to verify pest control procedures in place “as access to pest control records was denied by management,” according to the inspection report.

The Swift Fine Foods outlet at the Cooltrimegish Business Park in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was closed for nine days when inspectors visited on September 7 and found dead mice on the floor near food products as well as evidence of rodents eating sheets of lasagne.

Mouse droppings were also noted in multiple locations in the premises as well as on food products. Dead flies were also found in the back offices of the premises. They also found the staff toilets to be in a “generally filthy condition and not operational.”

King Pizza in Knocknagree, Cork was also closed for seven days when inspectors visited on September 7 and found dirt, grease and food debris coated on equipment, utensils, the extraction canopy as well as food storage containers and food contact surfaces.

An accumulation of dirt and old food debris was also found on walls, hand basins and ceilings as well as floors in food preparation areas, storage areas and staff facilities. Numerous large cobwebs were also found on the ceilings while a “very large fly infestation was present in the food premises and flies “were observed crawling on food, food surfaces and food related equipment.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that a lack of pest control procedures is unacceptable.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control. However, time after time, environmental health officers are finding incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety and hygiene.

"All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, to contact us via our online complaint form.”