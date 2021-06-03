Dublin Bus commits to becoming zero-emissions operator by 2050

Dublin Bus has committed to becoming a zero-emissions operator by 2050 with the plan to implement more routes while using hybrid and electric vehicles.

The transport company today launched its environmental report that outlines its targets on the journey to becoming zero-emission in the next 30 years.

"Helping commuters to reduce their reliance on the private car has to be a priority,” a spokesperson for Dublin Bus said.

"Accelerating the shift away from private cars is the most impactful contribution Dublin Bus can make.”

In order to take more cars off the road, by 2027 it plans to introduce an additional 330 buses, which will see the overall service have “faster journey times and greater frequency.”

It also hopes to have its first fully electric route in three years with its first fully electrified depots within five years and complete conversion to electrified depots in seven years.

Within 10 years, Dublin Bus has outlined it aims to have a 50pc zero-emissions fleet.

Dublin Bus recently invested €15 million in the redevelopment of its Broadstone Depot, upgrading it to maintain hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

According to the company, it has reduced emissions by 13,500 tonnes since 2017 and its fuel efficiency measures have reduced consumption of diesel by more than 2.5 million litres per year.

Commenting on the report, Ray Coyne, Chief executive of Dublin Bus, said “Dublin is home and we’re at the centre of it, driving change to make it a more sustainable city.

“We want Dublin Bus to be an example to others of how to manage growth in a balanced and sustainable way.”