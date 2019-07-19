Dozens of pilot whales found dead on remote Iceland beach

Dozens of dead whales were found on a remote beach in Iceland by tourists and a pilot on a helicopter sightseeing tour.

David Schwarzhans, a pilot for Reykjavik Helicopters, said he and his passengers counted 50 long-finned pilot whales washed up on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula in western Iceland on Thursday.

Mr Schwarzhans said "there might have been more. Some were already buried in sand".

He said the whales were concentrated in one spot and described it as "a very sad scene".

Some dozens of long-finned pilot whales lay dead on a remote beach in Iceland. Picture: David Schwarzhans via AP

The whales are believed to have swum ashore at the same time and died of dehydration.

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.

Last year, local people got a large group of whales to turn away from a spot on the opposite side of the peninsula.

PA Media