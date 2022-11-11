Don’t give children e-scooters for Christmas, gardaí plead as doctors warn of serious injuries

The 'Seatbelt Sheriff' at the launch of the Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Jeff Harvey

The Launch of our Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: James Harvey

Senior gardai and trauma specialists are urging parents not to give e-scooters to children and young teenagers this Christmas – noting the battery powered vehicles have been involved in one death and 24 serious injuries in Ireland so far this year.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said gardaí are seeing increased use of e-scooters, especially in towns and urban areas, where gardai “have attended collisions involving e-scooters where serious injuries have been sustained. Regrettably there has been one fatality and 24 serious injury collisions involving e-scooters to date in 2022”.

“Given the speed and impact of these vehicles, they are not a suitable mode of transport for young teenagers or children. I would also like to remind anyone considering buying an e-scooter that it is an offence to supply a mechanically propelled vehicle to a person under 16 years of age for use in a public place,” she said.

Prof Eoin Sheehan, orthopaedic consultant at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore said: “Mechanised vehicles such as e-scooters have a weapon-like impact on the human body such is the force and impact involved. The lack of high-visibility clothing and helmets along with the speed of e-scooters is causing catastrophic injuries. Only this week, new research in the UK has shown e-scooter accidents have tripled between 2020 and 2021”.

His colleague, Prof Khalid Merghani added: “International research undertaken in an urban area over a six-year period shows that the injury rate for riders of electric scooters was higher than the national rates for riders of motorcycles, bicycles and cars, and pedestrians, which is a staggering statistic”.

Under existing legislation all e-scooters technically require tax, insurance and a driver’s licence regardless of top speed, although this has been rarely enforced and it is not generally possible to get cover for the devices.

Electric bikes which are only powered up to a top speed of 25kmh, above which speed the battery assist cuts out, are treated as ordinary bicycles.

Many people also refer to smaller pedal-assist electric bikes as electric scooters.

Under the Road Traffic and Roads Bill bring brought forward by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, e-scooters and e-bikes limited to 25kmh will be allowed on the roads with no additional requirements, however anything capable of travelling faster than that while being powered will be treated as a mechanically propelled vehicle.

While most e-scooters and e-bikes on the market are limited to under 25kmh, some high-powered models can travel at speeds of nearly 50 kmh, which is the speed limit for vehicles in many urban areas.

The gardaí and medics also advised those out walking, cycling or riding a motorcycle in the dark to wear high-visibility clothing and carry a light.

Expand Close The Launch of our Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: James Harvey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Launch of our Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: James Harvey

During the launch of a winter road safety campaign at Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa, in Tullamore on Friday, Deputy Commissioner McMahon urged pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to take every precaution.

“So far in 2022, 25 pedestrians have been killed on our roads, the vast majority of whom were not wearing high visibility clothing or carrying a light. My message today is that all road users should be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others on the roads this winter period,” she said.

Expand Close The 'Seatbelt Sheriff' at the launch of the Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Jeff Harvey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 'Seatbelt Sheriff' at the launch of the Be Safe Be Seen Campaign at Ballinagar National School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Jeff Harvey

Orthopaedic consultant Dorothy Niall added: “I cannot overstate the dangers of not wearing high-viz clothing. The dark mornings and evenings are here for the winter, and unless pedestrians, joggers and cyclists are wearing high viz jackets that shine brightly, they will simply not be seen”.