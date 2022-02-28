Dire warning on climate: mass migration and land loss if no action taken

Land loss, species extinction and permanent migration of millions of people will all accelerate if the world fails to take steps to protect against the effects of climate change, a major new report will warn.

The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is due to be published this morning after more than three years of work.

Scientists and officials from 195 governments worked late over the weekend to agree a summary of the findings after a fortnight of virtual meetings to finalise the wording.

It is expected they will warn that immediate action is needed to protect people, nature, infrastructure and economies from the impacts of the changing climate and extreme weather events.

That would mean far more extensive flood barriers, the fortification of key infrastructure, much improved city planning, more resilient homes and major changes in land use.

Relocation of people and farms from areas that cannot be saved from sea-level rise, chronic drought or desertification is also likely to be raised.

Prevention of further human encroachment into the Earth’s last few remaining wild places is also expected to be urged in an effort to protect nature’s ability to absorb carbon emissions and floods and provide drinkable water.

Such climate adaptation measures are much talked about but are rarely implemented because they are expensive and politically difficult at country level.

The situation is more complicated at international level because the poorest, least developed and most climate-vulnerable countries are looking to richer nations that built their economies on fossil fuels to help pay to protect those who are suffering the worst consequences of carbon pollution.

Annual global climate summits have stumbled over this “loss and damage” compensation issue for the last few years, making limited progress towards agreement on funding.

All the issues covered in the 18-chapter report will have to be addressed alongside efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The report is expected to warn that the extent and complexity of adaptation measures needed to survive on the planet will increase enormously if emissions continue to rise.

Professor Peter Thorne, director of the Irish Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University, agreed that was likely to be one of the main messages from the report. “Adaptation action to date is insufficient and the more we change the climate the more adaptation options start closing out,” he said.

“There are things we will not be able to adapt to. That’s crystal-clear from the general science.”

This report is the second of three that separate groups of scientists assembled by the IPCC have been

working on in recent years.

Last August, a report on the science of climate change found it was unequivocal that climate change was human-caused, that it was evident in all parts of the world and that it was on track to escalate catastrophically if carbon emissions were not curtailed.

Final talks over the weekend had to conclude without the Ukrainian delegation, who withdrew to move to safety.

The Russian delegation remained and it is understood it was encouraged to do so because the scientific community has tried to keep politics out of its deliberations.