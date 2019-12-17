Dáil to back nationwide ban on using smoky coal

The Government is facing another damaging Dáil defeat this week as the Opposition backs a nationwide ban on smoky coal.

The Government is facing another damaging Dáil defeat this week as the Opposition backs a nationwide ban on smoky coal.

A Labour Party motion to immediately enact a nationwide ban on smoky coal will be supported by Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and a number of smaller parties, which means it has the numbers to pass a vote in the Dáil.

However, the Government is to confirm today that it cannot introduce a nationwide ban because it would be deemed illegal in the courts.

Instead, it will introduce a limited extension of the smoky coal ban to a further 13 towns with populations of between 10,000-15,000, having received advice from the Attorney General that a nationwide ban can not be done without banning the burning of peat and wet wood in every part of Ireland.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In