Despite current cold spell, Ireland is no stranger to extreme cold and snow, records reveal

Streets in Dublin covered in snow and ice after the 'Beast from the East'. Photo: RollingNews.ie

With temperatures set to plunge to below -5C, it may come as cold comfort to know that the current Arctic blast is nothing compared to what Ireland has witnessed in the past – not only in recent memory - but in previous centuries.

While many of us will remember being snowed in during the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ when Storm Emma churned up blizzard-like conditions and temperatures hovered near the freezing mark between February 28 and March 2018, it wasn’t the first time that Ireland has been brought to its knees by snow and frigid weather.

The earliest reference to an “extraordinary snowfall” in Ireland which lasted a whopping three months “is reputed to have occurred around 764 A.D,” according to Met Eireann.

“In years 1433-1434, Ireland suffered another severe winter. There was a great snow in 1635 . From the late 17th century onwards, weather diaries and newspapers provided information on the weather and there are many such recorded events from the 17th and 18th centuries.

"From 1800 onwards, meteorological observations were recorded at an increasing number of locations and extreme cold spells were more accurately documented. Daily observations commenced at the Phoenix Park, Dublin in 1829.”

The so-called Great Frost of 1739 to 1740 which raged here and across Europe from Christmas Day 1739 and lasted about nine weeks, was reportedly so cold that liquids froze indoors and decimated crops and animals and subsequently led to a famine that reportedly claimed the lives of 200,000 people in the West of Ireland.

A dispatch from Dublin on January 11, 1740 in the Caledonian Mercury gives the following account:.” All the Rivers in and about Cork in Ireland are so frozen up, that People frequently walk 3 Miles upon the Ice. There are Tables and Forms on the Liffey, at Dublin., for selling Liquors . It was also intended to roaft an Ox upon it: And the Thermometer was many Degrees of Cold more than ever known.”

In more recent times, the so-called Year of the Big Snow in 1947 is described by Met Éireann as “one of the most persistent cold spells of the century, with snowfalls affecting all parts of the country from late January until mid-March.

"Although heavier individual snowfalls have been recorded, notably in January 1917, at no other time in the recent past has there been such a period of continuous cold weather.” In fact, between January 24 and March 17, it snowed for 30 days, including the blizzard of February 25 in which snow fell for 50 hours and blanketed the entire country in snow that did not melt for three weeks.

Aside from other notable cold spells and snow storms occurring here in the winters of 1951, 1955, 1958 and 1960, bitterly cold weather set in around the Christmas period in 1962 and lasted until early March. On December 31, 45cms of snow was recorded at the Casement Aerodrome in southwest Dublin “in an area where there was no significant drifting” according to Met Eireann. The weather station also recorded 27cms of snow falling there on Christmas Day in 2010.

Since then, the coldest winter in recent memory was the so-called ‘Big Freeze’ of 2009 which began in November and continued into January 2010 when there were between 20 and 30 days with snow in many places and average temperatures around two degrees below average.

Then at the end of November 2010, another prolonged period of severely cold weather struck followed by record-breaking cold in December 2010 that caused widespread disruption to public transportation – including ice and snow-covered Luas tracks forcing commuters to walk on the tracks to the city centre.

Flights were also cancelled at Dublin Airport as well as many Dublin Bus routes and numerous delays on Dart and Intercity rail services.

Dubbed “an extreme cold spell” by Met Éireann, it was the coldest winter in Ireland since 1963 with snow, sleet and temperatures dipping below -10C in some areas.