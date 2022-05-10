Deputy chair of An Bórd Pleanála steps aside temporarily amid conflict of interest claims

The deputy chairman of An Bórd Pleanála has stepped aside amid claims of an undeclared conflict of interest.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien recently ordered an investigation into the matter after accusations of conflict of interest against Paul Hyde, which Mr Hyde says are unfounded.

An Bord Pleanála issued a statement confirming Mr Hyde has agreed with the chairperson of the board “to absent himself from his duties as Deputy Chairperson for the time being, on a strictly without prejudice basis”.

An Bord Pleanála said it will fully cooperate as required with the process announced by the Minister and that its board is also reviewing the incident itself.

“An Bórd Pleanála is also seeking legal advice in respect of certain issues arising from these matters,” the statement confirmed.

The planning authority said that the allegations have been denied by Paul Hyde and said it considered it “inappropriate to make any further comment at present”.

Announcing the inquiry, the Housing Minister said that Mr Hyde has denied the allegations and he has appointed barrister Remy Farrell to compile a report.

“I am aware of allegations published in relation to a board member of An Bord Pleanála recently, allegations which have been denied by the member concerned.

“I have appointed Remy Farrell SC to provide a report to inform my consideration of the matter,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said it would be “inappropriate” to comment further until the investigation concludes.