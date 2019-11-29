News Environment

Friday 29 November 2019

Dear Santa: children's plea for a green Christmas

 

Evie Kenny with her Green Santa letter
Evie Kenny with her Green Santa letter

Caroline O'Doherty

Irish children are writing to Santa with wish lists for the environment that they want him to deliver to world leaders.

They're telling him of their fears about climate change and the loss of nature and are pleading with him to make the adults listen.

Dear Green Santa is the idea of scientist Dr Laura Kehoe who is gathering the letters to send to delegates at the UN climate summit in Madrid next week.

She has been taken aback by the depth of knowledge some very young children have and by the poignancy of their pleas.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"Parents are surprised too," she said.

"The mother of one nine-year-old boy who wrote a letter that was just heart-breaking had no idea her son knew so much or was so worried.

Frank Kenny's Green Santa letter
Frank Kenny's Green Santa letter

"So it's a really good exercise for exploring what your child knows and how they feel. We know Santa will pass their messages on and remind the politicians they need to be good too."

Green Santa will be at a pop-up grotto on Grafton Street, Dublin, on Sunday from noon to 3pm where children can leave letters. They can also share them on deargreensanta.org

Senan Jennings with his Green Santa letter
Senan Jennings with his Green Santa letter

Irish Independent

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss

Also in News