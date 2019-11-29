Dear Santa: children's plea for a green Christmas

Irish children are writing to Santa with wish lists for the environment that they want him to deliver to world leaders.

Irish children are writing to Santa with wish lists for the environment that they want him to deliver to world leaders.

They're telling him of their fears about climate change and the loss of nature and are pleading with him to make the adults listen.

Dear Green Santa is the idea of scientist Dr Laura Kehoe who is gathering the letters to send to delegates at the UN climate summit in Madrid next week.

She has been taken aback by the depth of knowledge some very young children have and by the poignancy of their pleas.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In