Deadline extended on N11 submissions as multiple junction closures proposed

PLANS to improve traffic flow on one of the country's busiest roads would close off 25 junctions, joining lanes and exit points.

Wicklow County Council yesterday bowed to pressure to extend the consultation period on the plan for the N11/M11 amid concerns that there was little public awareness of what was proposed or the implications.

The deadline for submissions on the proposals was next Monday, after a three-week consultation period, but members of the public reported struggling with the online maps and drawings they were meant to consult.

This is the last public consultation on the proposals before they go to planning application stage in early 2023.

Jennifer Whitmore, Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, said she sought one of the limited number of one to one meetings with the project managers but received a slot on Friday, leaving her only the weekend to prepare a submission.

She asked Wicklow County Council to extend the deadline and hold a series of public information sessions, online or otherwise, to walk people through the proposed changes.

Her requests were refused earlier this week but management had a change of mind yesterday and has extended the submission deadline to October 4.

“The extension will ensure that opportunity is afforded to all members of the public and interested parties to engage with the process and make submissions,” a council statement said.

It does not plan to hold information sessions but urged people to seek the extra meetings that would be available throughout the fortnight or to contact the project team by phone with queries.

Ms Whitmore said the handling of the consultation was a cause for concern.

“It undermines the public’s confidence when a major project is being planned and they face obstacles to providing feedback,” she said.

“We have obligations under the Aarhus Convention to ensure people have full access to environmental information and it’s hard to see how this process has met those obligations.”

Plans to upgrade the congested 22km stretch of the N11/M11 from Ashford in Co Wicklow to Loughlinstown in south Co Dublin were first announced in 2018.

Various options have been ruled out since, including one that would have cut a golf club lands in half, one that involved extensive tunnelling and one that would have encroached on the protected Glen of the Downs nature reserve.

The preferred option on which submissions are currently being sought uses the existing route but closes off 25 access points to prevent traffic weaving on and off the dual-carriageway.

Some points only serve a single property but others, such as Junction 10, serve the rapidly expanding village of Delgany.

Alternative access arrangements, parallel roads for local access and walking and cycling routes are all proposed alongside the closures, but the details are not yet available. Increased bus services along the route are also proposed.

Christopher Bradish, liaison officer with project managers, Arup, said full details would become available at design stage which would take all of next year.

“We will continue consultation with all the individual landowners affected throughout next year and we will update our online displays to keep the public informed of progress,” he said.



