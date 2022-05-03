Data centres use more electricity than all rural households after 265pc rise in consumption

DATA centres have increased their electricity consumption by 265pc in six years, new figures show.

Their power usage jumped by 32pc last year alone, and they now account for 14pc of the country’s total electricity usage.

That is more than all rural households in the country which combined use 12pc.

Their demand is getting close to the level of electricity consumption by all urban households which collectively use 21pc.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show a swift rise in data centre demand for power since 2015 when it accounted for just 5pc of national electricity use.

It grew to 6pc in 2016 and by a further percentage point each year until it jumped to 11pc in 2020 and then 14pc by the end of 2021.

Total electricity demand across all sectors of society and the economy grew in that seven-year period but data centre growth accounted for 70pc of the increase.

Niamh Shanahan of the CSO’s environment and climate division, said measuring the increase in gigawatt hours, usage grew from 290GWh in the first three months of 2015 to 1,058GWh in the last three months of 2021.

“The increase in consumption was driven by a combination of existing data centres using more electricity and new data centres being added to the grid,” she said.

Data centres have become a contentious issue, with the sector’s rapid growth at a time of strain on energy supply and high prices coming in for criticism.

Electricity use by other large energy users, including IT companies and cement manufacturers, is also increasing and combined with data centres they account for 23pc of national demand.

Residential use follows population size with demand highest in Dublin and Cork.

But at household level, there are differences from county to county. Kildare homes had the highest average annual usage last year at 4,121 kWh while Donegal had the lowest at 2,883kWh.

Greater use of electricity for space heating in more urban counties as opposed to solid fuel in more rural counties is the main reason.

The figures suggest high numbers of vacant or little used homes around the country.

More than 45,330 residential meters recorded little or no electricity consumption last year while a further 165,000 used 1,000kWh or less – far below the national median of 3,594kWh.

The figures are based on data from 2,146,209 residential meters.