Dáil approves legal limits on greenhouse gas emissions as new carbon budgets approved

The Dáil has approved carbon budgets that will limit the amount of greenhouse gas the country can legally emit between now and 2030.

The first budget which covers the period to 2025 requires an average reduction in emissions of 4.8pc per year.

A second budget running to 2030 will require steeper average reductions of 8.3pc per year.

Read More

The budgets are devised to fulfil the commitment in the 2021 Climate Act to halve emissions by 2030 compared to 2018.

A Government motion to approve them was passed after a debate lasting over three hours. Just eight TDs opposed it.

That was despite Opposition criticism that the budgets were variously too punitive, not ambitious enough, lacking in detail, unrealistic, undeliverable and badly timed.

Paul Murphy of People Before Profit and Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats argued the planned reductions were less than required under the landmark Paris Agreement and the Programme for Government.

Paris set a goal of 7.6pc annual reductions and the Programme for Government agreed on 7pc but the carbon budgets worked out at only 5.7pc.

Much of the debate, however, focused on the impending carbon tax increase rather than the carbon budgets, and on the cost of living crisis in general.

Sinn Féin TDs were critical of the Government’s climate action policies and expressed concerns about their impact on vulnerable sectors.

But they said the seriousness of the climate crisis, as emphasised in the latest UN report this week, meant they would support the budgets.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan offered assurances that the vulnerable would be protected in the move to a low-carbon future.

“It will only work if we do it in a way where we are listening to people, engaging them, helping communities, looking at it as an opportunity to turn to economic advantage to protect incomes and deliver social justice and just transition at the same time,” he said.

How the budgets will be divided among key sectors such as transport, energy production and agriculture has yet to be finalised.

Some will be required to achieve bigger emission reductions than others. The cuts will be determined in ‘sectoral emissions ceilings’ to be put in place by the end of June.