Cycling campaigners in Galway call for roundabouts to be made safer

Cycling campaigners in Galway are urging their local authorities to make roundabouts safer for cyclists and pedestrians after a cyclist was injured in a collision with a lorry on a notorious roundabout in the city.

Galway Cycling Campaign said it would like Galway City Council to adopt a more European-style network of roundabouts by removing one of the double lanes in the roundabout and installing pedestrian crossings outside of them to make it safer for people crossing the road near them.

“Filling one lane in and adding raised pedestrian crossings is a quick and cheap safety measure. It'd slow down vehicles approach, give better sightlines to drivers, and make it easier for people to walk across the junction,” said a campaign spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Kevin Jennings, the campaign chairman, also offered his sympathy to the cyclist who was injured in the accident at the Skerritt roundabout on the Old Dublin Road in Renmore on Tuesday, as well as the lorry driver who was not injured but most likely traumatised following the accident.

“Bikes and trucks do not mix. We don’t know the details of the collision, yet we do know that dangerous road designs across Galway city put vulnerable road users in direct conflict with vehicle drivers. Multi-lane roundabouts where people on bikes share space with articulated trucks cannot be tolerated in our city,” he said.

Fellow campaigner Cecile Robin added: “This is a living nightmare. Our city has multiple danger spots where it is very difficult to cross the road. The roundabouts at Bohermore, Galway University Hospital, and Fort Lorenzo are particularly hostile. People who cross these roads on foot or bike are put in danger for the sake of prioritising motor-traffic flow,” she said.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council said: “As part of the Galway Transport Strategy, Galway City Council is progressing a number of projects to support active travel and public transport, including the Galway City Cycle Network, the recently installed Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge, and permeability routes such as the Millers Lane upgrade.

In relation to roundabouts, Galway City Council in conjunction with TII and the NTA have been providing safety improvements at many of the primary junctions in the environs of Galway City. The overall aim is to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists in Galway city.”

Meanwhile, the council is also involved with Bus Connects Galway in a proposed 4km corridor of “high-quality pedestrian, cyclist and public transport facilities” that would see the removal of the Skerritt roundabout where the accident occurred.

“This is a project that needs to go to An Bord Pleanála for planning consent. Public consultation on the proposed design is currently live,” she said.

The campaign group, meanwhile, is urging people to make presentations to Bus Connects on the proposed scheme.