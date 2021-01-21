Cutting air pollution could prevent 50,000 premature deaths a year in the EU

Pollution: Noxious gases can be seen in the sky above Paris

Cutting air pollution could prevent 50,000 premature deaths each year in Europe, a Lancet study has found.

The authors, whose work is the first research to estimate premature deaths due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the region, said it showed the urgency of cutting emissions from transport, industry and domestic activities.

They concluded that meeting World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements for PM2.5 levels across Europe could prevent 51,213 deaths per year.

On average, 2pc of annual deaths could be prevented in the cities studied if particulate pollution was cut to levels recommended by the WHO, of 10 micrograms per cubic metre.

Madrid in Spain was revealed to be the European city with the highest amount of preventable deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide pollution, mainly linked to high levels of combustion engine traffic, especially from diesel-engine vehicles.

Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and co-author of the study, said: “The study proves that many cities are still not doing enough to tackle air pollution, and levels above WHO guidelines are leading to unnecessary deaths.”

Cities in northern Italy also fared particularly poorly, with Turin and Milan having the highest mortality levels.

Coal plants near Polish and Czech cities and domestic coal burning also pushed them up the mortality rankings.

The best performing cities were largely in northern Europe and particularly Scandinavia.

Tromso in Norway, Umea in Sweden and Oulu in Finland recorded the lowest rate of mortalities due to fine particulate matter, according to the study.

