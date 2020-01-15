Crèches and nursing homes most at risk as cases of severe form of E.coli soar

Supplies serving rural crèches, schools, nursing homes, pubs, bed and breakfasts, campsites, hotels and other small businesses and institutions pose the greatest threat, tests have found.

Some 1,122 cases of the debilitating VTEC strain of the E.coli bacteria were reported in 2018, compared to around 300 annually up to 2011. Ireland now has the highest incidence in the EU at ten times the European average.

More than 40pc of those who contract VTEC need to be hospitalised and the illness, which is most severe in young children and elderly people, can cause kidney failure and death.

E.coli contamination indicates that animal waste has got into a well or spring, most likely from slurry spreading, faulty septic tanks or roaming livestock.

In a report published today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it found 62 small private water supplies were contaminated with E.coli in 2018 – around one in 20 of the supplies monitored.

The rate is similar for private group water schemes but the EPA notes that people drinking consistently from schemes with a low level of contamination may build up a resistance.

Customers passing through or using businesses or institutions served by contaminated private supplies less intensively, however, can become very ill.

Dr Tom Ryan, director of enforcement at the EPA said it was of particular concern that 16pc of such supplies were not even being monitored.

“We are concerned about the poor quality of drinking water in private supplies serving commercial or public activities such as crèches, nursing homes and hotels,” he said.

“It is worrying that many of these supplies are not being monitored, as consuming contaminated water poses a serious health risk to consumers, particularly vulnerable people such as the young or elderly.”

Around one million people get their water from private supplies, either in group schemes, private supplies or individual household wells.

The EPA said it was also concerned that not all privates supplies were registered with their local authorities.

Not all have to be registered – for example a private well serving a single house is exempt - but the EPA said this was less than ideal. It estimates that 15pc-30pc of all household wells are contaminated by E.coli and that around two-thirds have some form of contamination.

“There is an unknown number of private supplies in the country that the local authority has no information about,” the report states.

“If the local authority doesn’t know about a supply, they can’t monitor it. These supplies are most likely to be small private supplies, that is, businesses that have the potential to cause a serious health risk to the public.”

The report also raises questions about the lack of state funding to assist private schemes and notes that only 15 local authorities carried out any audits on private supplies in 2018.

In some cases, local authorities issued boil water notices in relation to private supplies and still did not carry out audits to find out the cause of the problem and come up with solutions.

Online Editors