Covid restrictions had no impact on slowing climate change – UN expert

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires three months ago. Photo: Frederic Larson/AP

COVID restrictions on industry, travel and socialising are not slowing down climate change, United Nations experts have warned.

Their latest Global Emissions Gap report says that while carbon emissions are down 7pc this year because of the pandemic, the fall will have “negligible impact” on temperature rise, achieving no more than a 0.01pc reduction in warming by 2050.

They warn the world remains on course for a catastrophic three-degree temperature increase in the next 80 years unless dramatic emission reductions begin straight away.

A post-Covid ‘green recovery’, with major investment in zero- and low-carbon enterprise and technology, could cut emissions by 25pc by 2030.

That would provide a fighting chance of keeping temperature rise to two degrees, which the international climate accord, the Paris Agreement, sets down as the critical level not to be exceeded.

Despite talk by governments of becoming significantly more green, they have yet to put their money where their mouths are.

The G20 group of major economies make up 80pc of global wealth and 78pc of greenhouse gas emissions, but only a quarter of them – the EU included – have dedicated spending specifically to low-carbon measures. Even then, such spending is no more than 3pc of their GDP.

“Covid19 fiscal spending, as at October 2020, had overwhelmingly supported the status quo or fostered new high-carbon investments,” the report says.

Inger Andersen, director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said they must do better.

“The year 2020 is on course to be one of the warmest on record, while wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc,” she said.

“UNEP’s Emissions Gap report shows that a green pandemic recovery can take a huge slice out of greenhouse gas emissions and help slow climate change.

“I urge governments to back a green recovery in the next stage of Covid-19 fiscal interventions and raise significantly their climate ambitions in 2021.”

Since 2010, global greenhouse gas emissions have grown by 1.4pc on average annually, with a leap to 2.6pc last year after the massive wildfires that burned for months.

Total emissions reached an all-time high of 59.1 gigatonnes for the year, but Ms Andersen said it was possible to reduce that figure to 44 gigatonnes by 2030 with a concerted worldwide effort.

That would give a 66pc chance of holding temperature rise to two degrees by the end of the century, but not to the 1.5 degrees the Paris Agreement urges countries to aim for.

At the time the report was completed, 126 countries, responsible for 51pc of global greenhouse gas emissions, had adopted, announced or were considering a net-zero goal which, if honoured and replicated by all countries, might keep 1.5 degrees in sight.

But the report also warns that consumption behaviour will have to change, noting that the emissions of the richest 1pc of the population account for more than double the combined share of the poorest 50pc.

It also focuses on aviation and shipping, which between them account for 5pc of global emissions. It says that while technological advances have improved energy efficiency, this is cancelled out by growing demand for travel. It says alternatives to fossil fuels must be found for the sectors.

