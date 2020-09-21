Covid-19 urgency can be applied to green agenda

Generations: Businesses need to demonstrate leadership in shaping what Ireland will look like for their children and grandchildren

The urgency with which individuals, governments and organisations mobilised and adopted radical changes in behaviour to limit the spread of Covid-19 offers hope for our collective efforts to mitigate climate change.

Time is not a luxury we have when it comes to climate action. Collectively, we need to refocus our efforts and accelerate change.

It's widely acknowledged that businesses have a pivotal role to play in addressing climate change and society will look for companies to show leadership. Banks have an important role to play here, given that in Europe, companies rely on banks for 70pc of their total external financing.

Sustainability has been at the forefront of investors' minds globally for some time. Demands for increased transparency and improved disclosure following the Covid-19 pandemic have increased the focus.

Larry Fink chairman and CEO of Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager and shareholder in stock-market listed companies, set out his belief that environmental sustainability will become a core goal of the investment giant's decisions. Accenture's Fjord Trends 2020 highlights that: "Investors, customers and employees are urging organisations to reconsider their view of the world and scrutinise their place in it. Unsettled by changing societal values, climate change and depleting natural resources, and economic and political instability, people are starting to question long-held beliefs - including the notion that growth at any cost is acceptable".

Sustainability has also assumed greater importance from a political standpoint, and it is very much a priority item for Governments around the world. The European Green Deal, which is at the heart of the EU's recovery plan, sets out a roadmap for the EU to be carbon neutral by 2050 with 30pc of the €750bn Covid-19 recovery budget dedicated to efforts to cut harmful emissions.

Here at home, climate action features prominently in the Programme for Government. Among the commitments are an ambition to achieve an average 7pc per annum reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Outside of its importance in the investor and political sphere, it is vital that companies take a rounded view and consider the needs of all stakeholders particularly the colleagues they work with and customers and communities they serve.

Colleagues will expect action on key societal issues and companies will struggle to attract and retain top talent in the absence of a strong position and commitment to change.

Companies meanwhile need to consider what is in the best interests of their customers long-term and demonstrate leadership in shaping what Ireland will look like for their children and grandchildren. Collectively, we have a shared responsibility to the next generation to ensure growth today does not come at a cost to future generations and businesses have a key role to play in this regard. While companies understand they don't have infinite time to change their business strategy and operating procedures, for many, there is a large degree of uncertainty as to what sustainability means for their business and how to position it as a key strategic priority.

Faster progress will not be without its challenges and significant investment will be required to transition our economy. Take for example the estimate from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland that some €35bn will be required over 35 years to make the existing housing stock low carbon by 2050.

Coupled with this, with more and more people working from home due to the pandemic and the likelihood of this continuing in the short to medium term, people are already exploring the different ways in which their home needs to be used in these changing circumstances. As we head into the winter period, we will likely see the conversation shift towards how to save energy in homes that have increased occupancy during the day with this possibly being a further catalyst for increased investment in more energy efficient homes.

As businesses, we need to rise to the challenge and ensure we continue to innovate and expand our products and services to deliver on the sustainability agenda. Globally the expectation is that demand for green banking products will increase significantly in the coming years, particularly as younger people become more active banking customers and investors. We are already seeing this in our daily interactions with customers, who are becoming increasingly interested in our green product range such as green mortgages as well as our green home improvement and green business loans.

But the bigger changes are yet to come, and we need to adapt quickly. At Bank of Ireland, we have started a process of measuring the CO2 output of each of our loan books and we will set targets later this year for our key loan books, with the aim of reducing our carbon footprint over time.

The transition to a low-­carbon, climate-resilient economy requires investment and capital. Our new green bond framework, which we recently launched, is another key step in our Responsible and Sustainable Business journey and will enable us to issue Green Bonds and finance more projects across renewable energy, green buildings, and clean transportation which mitigate climate change by reducing carbon emissions and protecting our environment.

More and more, government, businesses and investors are prioritising climate action. We're keenly aware of the role we can play in addressing this challenge too.

Covid-19 has demonstrated we can all adapt rapidly when we need to.

We can use some of these learnings to fast-track how we address climate change.

Mark Spain is the Chief Strategy Officer, Bank of Ireland.