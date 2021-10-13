Country’s first carbon budget to be announced within days as Ireland tries to slash emissions across all sectors of economy

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) is to announce the country’s first carbon budget within days.

Cabinet signed off on regulations on Tuesday clearing the way for the CCAC to proceed.

It is believed the budget could now be presented as early as the end of this week.

The budget will set out the limits on greenhouse gas emissions that the country as a whole must not breach over the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

Sectoral limits for each government department and area of responsibility, such as agriculture, transport and energy, will then be imposed.

The limits applied over the two budget periods must collectively steer the country to a 51pc reduction in emissions by the end of 2030.

That requires an average annual reduction of 7pc but lower reductions may apply in the next few years if action can be sufficiently ramped up in the later years of the decade to make up the shortfall.

Carbon budgets are a new legal mechanism for directing measures to control emissions and are a key feature of the Climate Act passed during the summer.

The Act empowers the CCAC to propose a budget to the Climate Action Minister who will then set the sectoral limits. All of the limits must be agreed by Government.

The regulations signed on Tuesday provide formal confirmation of the kind of greenhouse gases to be included in the budget and how they are to be counted.

Regulations and guidelines from the EU and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change governing carbon accounting are to guide the process.

It is understood the CCAC has already been working to prepare the budget on that basis and the regulations formally sanction their approach.

The Government also formalised the appointment of four new members to the council who have been attending proceedings in an observer capacity, ensuring all seats are officially filled.

The moves effectively tidy up administrative and regulatory loose ends to allow the council present its budget.

Once it is received, Minister Eamon Ryan must propose sectoral limits, which are expected to be a cause of considerable debate.

Agriculture is likely to be subject to less rigorous emission reduction demands than other sectors, particularly in the first five-year period.

Agreeing the budget and sectoral responsibilities could take some months.

