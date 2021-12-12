Country Matters: Europe’s songbird gluttons ‘hide from the sight of God’

If you pick up a plastic container of strawberries from a supermarket shelf, do you bother to check the source? It is reassuring to see that some fruit on offer has been grown in Ireland, but mostly it comes from the far side of the world.

If you knew how crops were cultivated in the Americas north and south — in vast tracts of countless acres, in soil sanitised by herbicides — would it dissuade you from purchasing? Perhaps not.

Central California, for one area, is now an agricultural powerhouse of 200,000 acres — but it was once an avian paradise of more than four million acres of wetlands through which passed up to 80 million migrating birds each year. Much has changed.

Are you aware of the trapping and killing of countless small birds as they pass through some areas of the EU, particularly Cyprus, a divided country, half of it Turkish, the nexus of great flyways of millions of birds connecting central Europe to Africa and the Middle East? Many of these songbirds, waterfowl, doves and quail do not leave. They have been trapped in mist nets, shot and eaten.

The trappers switch on digital recorders and broadcast into the skies sounds of a song thrush’s or blackcap’s melody to entice birds to drop down to netted thickets, and as dawn breaks the trappers go about their bloody business — killing the netted birds and heaping them into buckets. BirdLife International reckons that Cyprus is one of the worst areas in the world for such slaughter, killing between one and three million birds a year. But there are other such places such as Italy where about 5.6 million passerines are trapped, spitted and grilled for dishes such as mumbuli or polenta e osei, a mush topped with grilled birds.

French bird fanciers get the most attention, snacking on half a million thrushes lured with clumps of scarlet rowan berries and then choked with horsehair nooses — a trapping activity in the Ardennes near the Belgian border.

The French have a penchant for ortolan buntings which are caught in August and September, fattened up and then drowned in Armagnac brandy, plucked and baked. Diners — among them, famously the late president Francois Mitterrand — cover their heads with large napkins, to “hide from the sight of God”, it is said, and chew the birds in a dribble of juices and bones. The poor ortolans have been officially protected since 1999, but the law has been largely ignored. This is a lucrative business, with fattened birds trading at up to €150 each on the black market.

In all, around 30 million birds of all species die each year on their way through the Mediterranean basin. Other global areas of terror for migratory birds are highlighted in a remarkable book, A World on the Wing, a triumph and a summons for international co-operation and conservation. The book, by American ornithologist Scott Weidensaul, is published by Picador at €20 and is an outstanding work among a crop of natural history books, some of which I hope to bring to your attention before Christmas.