Country Matters: A fine goose quill fits the bill for a lone scribe’s table

The only geese I saw this year were shapeless frozen packages in supermarket deep-freeze cabinets. They didn’t remain too long in one busy retailer, unlike the frozen ducks, many unclaimed, no longer novel to sight and taste of passing trade.

These ducks, I am sure, make delicious meals but marketing them is a year-round business now with packaged portions displayed attractively.

I think the frozen geese came from Hungary. In a previous year I had found this to be so. But I haven’t seen any displays of fresh birds in a long while. Who remembers the white-feathered birds in local butcher’s, hanging with bronze turkeys to be sold from the hook or ‘dressed’ by the man wielding a cleaver?

Of course, mothers — with watching children straining for a sight of blood and guts — tackled the chopping and cleaning of a turkey proudly deposited by the man of the house, sometimes from dubious sources such as a van parked outside the pub.

Geese were another matter. Years ago I collected from the Cork train one sent by a kindly photographer. It needed plucking of course and the plucker’s tears needed wiping, perhaps thinking of happier times in her parents’ farm kitchen bathed by the warming waves from a Wellstead cooker.

Anyway, this goose was cooked eventually after what seemed like a long day in an oven with numerous testing prods to check if it was still raw on the inside.

I remember another goose when I lived in Co Meath and an expedition to an advertiser in the ‘pre-paids’ section of the Drogheda Independent. I went to buy a live bird at a small farm in an area I had known as a youthful summer worker hoeing potatoes or fruit picking.

The farmer and his son received me and an older and wiser pal and released a small flock of birds from a shed which were shepherded in a circle for us to make our choices for Christmas dinner. Round and round they shuffled placidly, a quiet collie dog watching.

My friend decided on a likely pair which were bundled into a hessian sack and placed in the back of my faithful Renault 4L.

Cash changed hands and off we went to the friend’s back yard where the birds were stunned and dispatched, the blood and innards reserved by him while I proceeded homewards with my prize ready for plucking.

This time it was a family effort with eager children gathering the soft feathers and down in a pillow case. There is not much flesh on a goose, and a chicken, guinea fowl or pheasant would complement a festive table.

Turkeys were rare during my childhood in the years of World War II and my mother usually fattened a couple of cockerels from her little flock of hens.

She showed her rural expertise in snapping their necks across her knee, while I stood with bucket of boiling water to plunge them to loosen the feathers and pluck them on to a newspaper. The breast and back feathers came away easily but the wings proved a struggle.

I would keep the bigger ones and sharpen the points to make writing quills I had seen in book illustrations, not always successfully.

What I really needed were goose quills like the ancient scribe had writing to his cat.

He was a contented monk at the monastery of Carinthia in the eighth century scratching away on a copy of St Paul’s Epistles: “I and Pangur Bán my cat/’Tis a like task we are at/Hunting mice is his delight/Hunting words I sit all night… In our arts we find our bliss/I have mine and he has his…”

He had a fine goose quill or two on his writing table.