Counting the cost of climate change: €150bn damage bill for 10 disasters

Climate-related disasters have cost countries and communities billions of euro in damage over the past year.

Just 10 of the many destructive extreme weather events in 2021 collectively inflicted damage of at least €150bn.

Christian Aid, which carried out the analysis, said the true cost was likely to be much higher as the figure covered only insured losses when many of the people, properties and livelihoods affected had no such protection.

The agency also stressed that this was only a small sample of the climate-related catastrophes that had wreaked havoc around the world this year, so the global cost would be many times greater.

Between them, the 10 incidents highlighted were directly responsible for just over 1,000 deaths and more than 1.3 million displacements.

However, the cost burden, particularly in poor countries, continues to cause hardship long afterwards.

“While the report focuses on financial costs, which are usually higher in richer countries because they have higher property values and can afford insurance, some of the most devastating extreme weather events in 2021 hit poorer nations,” the agency said.

Read More

“In addition to the financial cost, these extreme weather events have caused severe human suffering from food insecurity, drought, mass displacements and loss of life.”

The severe flooding that hit South Sudan, for example, does not even make the top 10 despite it forcing 850,000 people off their land. It is almost impossible to quantify those losses.

The most costly on the list was Hurricane Ida, which hit the south and east of the US in late August, killing 95 people, displacing 14,000 and causing €57bn worth of damage.

Flooding that spread across Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France in July cost an estimated €40bn and killed 240 people.

The big freeze in Texas last February claimed 210 lives and cost €20bn, while the once-in-a-thousand-years deluge in

Henan province in China killed 302 people, displaced more than one million and cost €15.5bn.

China, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Japan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives were hit by three major storms, two of them tropical cyclones and one a typhoon, in July and May.

Reported deaths numbered 222, around 300,000 people were displaced and total quantifiable costs came to €6bn.

Severe flooding in Australia in March and in Canada in November and a three-day record cold snap that destroyed huge tracts of French vineyards in April complete the bill.

Other disasters highlighted for which the financial cost could not be quantified included prolonged droughts in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil and the intense heatwave that struck the Pacific northwest regions of the US and Canada.

Conor O’Neill, of Christian Aid Ireland, said the report showed the urgency of action needed to slow global temperature rise and climate change.

“These climate disasters show the havoc the climate crisis is already wreaking, but it is the world’s poorest countries, who have done least to cause this crisis, who suffer disproportionately,” he said.

“They also have the least resources to adapt and rebuild.”

Christian Aid is backing calls made by poor nations at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow for financial support for adaptation and protection measures against the impacts of climate change and a specific loss and damage fund to help with recovery after climate-related disasters.

“These calls went largely unmet, kicked to touch to Cop27 in Egypt next year,” Mr O’Neill said.