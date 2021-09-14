Councils to get new powers to install cycleways after Sandymount row, Eamon Ryan says

New laws are being drawn up to give councils greater powers to install cycleways.

It comes after the proposed cycle path in Dublin's Sandymount was halted by a High Court challenge taken by objectors.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he feared the ruling of the court, which states the council must apply for planning permission to trial a cycleway, would have a "chilling effect" on plans to greatly expand cycle paths, bus lanes and pedestrianisation across the country.

He said the new laws would give council specific powers to trial such ‘active transport’ infrastructure, with public consultation built into the process and a mandatory review after a set period of time.

“The judgement with regard to Strand Road, a hugely controversial project in Sandymount, has the potential to have a real chilling effect in terms of what we do to deliver safe transport infrastructure,” he said.

To counteract that, he said he was drawing up legislation that would “give power back to the councils” and clearly set out their authority to change how roads were used.

Dublin City Council wanted to use existing traffic management powers to install the Strand Road cycle way on a trial basis but objectors successfully argued in the High Court those powers did not extend to cycleways and other forms of active transport infrastructure.

The court ruled the council would have to apply for planning permission, a ruling the council is appealing.

Mr Ryan said, however, he would seek to amend the 1993 Road Traffic Act to create specific powers for councils covering these kinds of projects.

The amendment will be added to existing draft legislation which is due to go before the Dáil in the new term to introduce regulations around e-scooters and variable speed limits.

“We would give real powers back to councillors to make decisions around what are very difficult and challenging but vital things we need to do to,” the Minister said.

The Programme for Government has a commitment to invest €1 million a day on cycling and walking infrastructure and to invest €2 in public transport for every €1 on roads.

Numerous active transport projects have begun but local authorities are facing objections to some plans.

Complaints typically centre on concerns of greater travel times for motorists, the encouragement of ‘rat runs’ through residential areas, and the impact on retailers because of restricted access and parking.

In the case of Strand Road, objectors, led by Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn, also argued the council was acting outside its powers.

Mr Ryan said the projects were essential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels for transport, a key climate action measure.

“We need councillors to start making decisions that will really prioritise public realm, safe spaces, public transport, walking and cycling,” he said.

“We need to do this quickly because there is an urgency. We have the budgets now thanks to the Programme for Government.

"I believe there is political commitment across all parties to create a safe space, particularly for children, particularly safe routes to schools, and we want to give them the legislative power and means to be able to deliver on that.”