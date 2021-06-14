Councillors vote to rezone 43 hectares in Finglas with 2,200 new homes

Dublin City Council tonight approved a rezoning proposal that would give the green light for the construction of 2,200 new homes in Finglas despite opposition from some local residents.

Councillors at last night’s monthly council meeting voted 43 to 17 in favour of the plan, with two abstentions, to rezone 43 hectares of land in Finglas from its current status as employment and enterprise to mixed use.

The land, bounded by St Margaret’s Road, Jamestown Road and McKee Avenue, would be declared a Strategic Development and Regeneration Area (SDRA) with a proposal to split it into 50pc housing, 30pc employment and commercial use, 10pc open space and 10pc for community and educational facilities.

A month-long public consultation prompted 201 submissions from individuals, residents’ groups and developers with many residents stating their concerns over the loss of potential industrial development and employment prospects in a heavily populated area in need of jobs.

They also fear the homes will be high-rise apartments that would be out of character with the existing built environment of mostly one- and two-storey houses.

But independent councillor for Finglas-Ballymun Noeleen Reilly accused some of her council colleagues of “scaremongering” which she said was “appalling.”

"I think this is an excellent proposal. All local councillors have been calling for a revitalisation of Finglas. Shame on local councillors for not supporting this,” she said ahead of the vote.

Fellow independent councillor Mannix Flynn (south east inner city) said he would also give the proposal his blessing.

"You simply cannot leave Finglas without this variation,” he said.

He said the area has become ‘desolate’ and the new rezoning would provide a much-needed revitalisation of the area.

"I believe this is very, very appropriate,” he said.

However, opponents of the plan argued that the raft of new houses would increase the population by at least a fifth with little or no services or infrastructure in place. Cllr Cat O’Driscoll (Social Democrats) said the rezoning would take place under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process which has “allowed fast-track planning and low planning standards, without limits on height.”