Cost of Help to Buy scheme for first time buyers is four times original estimate

The cost of the Help to Buy scheme for first time buyers is now four times what was expected when it was introduced and its benefit has only been 'moderate'.

Officials in the Department of Finance say continuing the scheme beyond the end of this year needs careful consideration.

But they also warn that ending it without sufficient prior notice could cause a sudden retraction in housing supply.

The scheme, which is worth up to €30,000 per home, was introduced in 2017 as a two-year measure to help struggling first-time buyers and boost construction activity.

It was expected to cost the exchequer around €40m a year but it was extended in 2019 until 2020 and again in 2020 until December this year.

The cost has escalated to an expected €170m for this year, and total expenditure on it since it was introduced has risen to €470m.

In total, 26,744 claims have been approved, with numbers growing each year.

Most applicants received at least €15,000 in support with 63pc getting €15,000-€30,000 and 20pc getting €20,000-€30,000.

The supports are provided in the form of income tax rebates or as a direct payment covering 10pc of the cost of the property, whichever is lower.

The Programme for Government commits to “retain and expand the Help to Buy scheme” but the department’s Tax Strategy Group says measures announced as part of the Housing for All programme this month may supersede the scheme.

“A number of these operate in the same policy space as Help to Buy in that they target first-time buyers, eg., the proposed shared equity scheme and an owner-occupier guarantee for new developments,” the group’s report says.

They say several options are available, including ending the scheme on December 31 this year in line with the current sunset clause.

However, they say: “Bearing in mind the government programme commitment in particular, a withdrawal of the relief at the end of the current year could give rise to market disruption as builders may scale back supply in response to the withdrawal of the support.

“Also, in practice, in the absence of a clear indication that the scheme would end this year, many developers and purchasers may have factored its extension beyond the end of this year into their plans.”

Alternatives include allowing the scheme run for another two years to fulfill the commitments, prevent market disruption and allow time for the Housing for All measures to bed in.

The group also suggest continuing the scheme but with reduced benefits to cap its annual cost at €100m but they again warn of the expectations that have been created, and the complications of setting out new thresholds and calculation criteria.

They add: “In the event that a decision is taken to extend Help to Buy, there is a strong case for commissioning a further formal review of the efficiency and effectiveness of the scheme.

“The significant cost, the changing policy context in which the relief operates, and the advent of other non-tax Housing For All measures that have similar objectives, as well as the requirements of the tax expenditure guideline considerations, all support such a move.”