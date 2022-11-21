| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

COP27: World leaders take step forward at a time when a leap is needed to prevent climate catastrophe

The commitment to set up a dedicated loss-and-damage fund was the key breakthrough at the global climate summit in Egypt

Reporters listen as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong Expand

Close

Reporters listen as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Reporters listen as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Reporters listen as Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Caroline O'Doherty

NO sooner had the sun gone down than the dismantling of the COP27 venue began.

Coils of cable lay like giant snakes on the artificial grass and towers of chairs were stacked perilously in corners.

Related topics

More On COP27

Most Watched

Privacy