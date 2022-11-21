COP27: World leaders take step forward at a time when a leap is needed to prevent climate catastrophe

NO sooner had the sun gone down than the dismantling of the COP27 venue began.

Coils of cable lay like giant snakes on the artificial grass and towers of chairs were stacked perilously in corners.

The last catering hut shut up shop despite pleas to think of the hungry hours ahead.

Ministers and officials were interviewed for TV with the clattering and banging of stands and pavilions being disassembled in the background.

Visitors, workers, the venue itself were packing up and moving on, leaving the leaders behind. That’s how it felt on Friday as the scheduled end of the global climate summit passed without agreement.

Governments have always been behind on climate action while the carbon-polluting world marched on ahead, looking back occasionally, reassuring itself that there was no real chance of being caught up.

It’s about causes and consequences, Catherine Abreu, of climate action organisation Destination Zero, said as the night wore on without progress.

“The cause is fossil fuels, the consequence is climate damage and for 30 years they haven’t addressed either.”

When Saturday morning arrived after all-night talks failed to reach consensus and the EU threatened to walk away rather than accept a poor outcome, it looked like year 31.

Twenty-four hours and many red eyes later, there was a deal. Just as well – there was hardly a chair left to sit on.

But does the deal shorten the distance between the world’s leaders and the problems they have failed for so long to tackle in any meaningful way?

On the consequences – climate damage – the commitment to set up a dedicated loss and damage fund is recognition after 30 years of turning a blind eye that the poorest countries are taking the hit from the climate disasters that result from the carbon emissions of the richest.

‘Historic’, ‘landmark’, ‘victory’ – all the words that infuse a moment with importance – were rolled out to try to capture the development.

Small island developing states (Sids) rejoiced. Their low-lying lands will be swallowed by the rising seas under even the most optimistic of climate-change forecasts, yet historically they have received the least overseas aid. Donations tend to favour large groups of people hit suddenly by extreme weather events.

The Sids, with their small populations and the slow onset of the disaster befalling them, traditionally get little help, but the loss and damage fund should address the imbalance.

For all poor nations, the prospect of a secure fund, always at the ready to dispense help, is far preferable to the ring-around pleas for piecemeal assistance that must be made whenever disaster strikes.

“The historic outcome on loss and damage at COP27 shows international co-operation is possible, even in these testing times,” said Mary Robinson, former Irish President and now chair of The Elders.

The renewed commitment to try to limit global warming to 1.5C was also a relief, she said.

At one point several countries indicated it was no longer relevant, with scientists warning it was unlikely to be achieved at the current pace of climate action.

Observers felt that was an excuse for trying to wriggle out of climate action.

However, Ms Robinson added: “None of this changes the fact that the world remains on the brink of climate catastrophe.”

That mixed assessment was shared by many civil society organisations.

Clare O’Connor, from Friends of the Earth, said the loss and damage fund was a major step forward, but the summit was a letdown otherwise.

“This gain in loss and damage is undermined by the failure of COP27 to call on countries to phase out fossil fuels, a reminder of the iron grip this polluting industry still has on negotiations,” she said.

Welcoming the loss and damage fund, Trócaire’s Siobhan Curran said: “The failure to include a phase-out of all fossil fuels is deeply disappointing. If states don’t deliver on emissions reductions, losses and damages will escalate beyond the scope of any fund.”

Teresa Anderson of ActionAid said polluters had been let off the hook.

“Climate-vulnerable communities who have been given hope through the establishing of a loss and damage fund are still being harmed by the actions of big polluters,” she said.

“The underlying cause of the climate crisis has not been addressed.”

The leaders have taken one step forward but their next move needs to be a leap.