COP26: what to expect from the ‘only show in town’ on climate action

Binmen and train drivers are planning to strike just as 25,000 delegates descend on a city where health officials are sweating over superspreader scenarios. Accommodation is so scarce that the going rate for a couch in a family living room is €120 a night.

The host of the event comes across at best glib about the very reason for its existence, and his facetious ramblings about those who take it seriously do little to challenge that perception.

Big-name guests have announced they’re staying home, while many of the regular cast haven’t updated their script since the last time they attended. And someone thought it would be a good idea to ask survival expert Bear Grylls to talk to the young folk among the attendees, as if in tacit acknowledgement that the whole thing is doomed to failure.

The UN’s make-or-break climate summit COP26 kicks off in Glasgow next week, and if it wasn’t for the fact that humanity’s future on the planet is at stake, the temptation to poke fun at its inauspicious build-up would be irresistible.

But it is hard to overstate the importance of the meeting.

A pre-summit protest in Brussels. Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez







Even if it does not achieve any substantial new agreement — and the odds are stacked against that happening — the eyes of a burning world are on it, and any repeat of the side-stepping of genuine action that has characterised so many of its predecessors will take place under a spotlight of greater intensity than ever before. That creates the possibility of public pressure for action — a missing ingredient from previous COPs.

There have been protests before, and the youth climate movement has grown in numbers and strength. But though they are loud, those clamouring for action are still relatively few.

This COP will be revealing, then, for the interest it generates among the public as much as for the conduct of the heads of state present.

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan this week acknowledged that COP negotiations were somewhat removed from ordinary people.

He described the event as a “big circus” and said he was unsure if the “trappings” that surrounded it were helpful.

Arguably, that depends on who the ringmaster is. For COP26, British prime minister Boris Johnson is in the big top, and when it comes to diplomacy, he is no acrobat. He has referred to climate action as “bunny hugging” and suggested anyone who believes that human action can arrest as climate change is “blind with conceit and self-love”.

“Colourful” is how Eamon Ryan described him.

As for COP26, the Green leader described it as “the one global structure we have.

“How do you get global agreement with 200 countries ranging from Russia and Saudi Arabia to Vanuatu and islands in the Caribbean?” he said. “It’s far from ideal but I don’t see an alternative. For all its failings, it’s the only show in town.”

Protesters in Paris, where states agreed to keep the global temperature increase to 'well below 2C'







So what is it all about?

COP stands for Conference of the Parties and this is its 26th annual meeting. The parties are the countries that signed up to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which came into effect in 1995. It was signed by 198 countries, and their leaders or representatives meet every year to review progress and set new goals.

The UK is hosting the next meeting in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Why is this Cop getting so much attention?

It is billed as the “last best chance” to prevent runaway climate change. We’re fast running out of time to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions — mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) from burning oil and gas, and methane from oil, gas and agriculture — that drive global warming.

That leaves us moving ever closer to a level of global temperature rise that will gradually make large parts of the earth uninhabitable because of unbearable heat, chronic drought, higher sea level and extreme weather events.

How do we know this?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body that reviews and assesses the science around climate change. Its reports distil the work of thousands of scientists from all over the world.

It has been warning with increasing urgency that the global average temperature is rising, that the cause is human activity, and that the impact is going to get worse. Its last report, published in August, warned it was inevitable that temperature rise, which is already more than 1C above pre-industrial or ‘normal’ levels, would reach 1.5C within 20 years and probably sooner.

It says only immediate, dramatic action to reduce emissions will prevent it reaching 2C, when the scale of climate change is expected to be catastrophic and unstoppable.

Why is 1.5C or 2C a big deal?

One degree is the difference between ice and water, between boiling and simmering, between feeling fine and suffering a low-grade fever. On a global scale, the impact is enormous.

Many plants, crops, insects, bacteria and chemical reactions only activate at a certain temperature or between strict temperature parameters. Mess with that and you upset farming, fishing and food production; you destroy natural habitats and wildlife; you spread diseases that find homes in previously inhospitable regions.

Also, the number is only an average. Some regions have much more pronounced temperature increases and some lower.

What do we need to do?

If the world stopped all emissions by 2030, temperature rise could most likely be maintained at 1.5C. Realistically, that will not happen, so the next best thing is to cut emissions by as much as possible as fast as possible and hope to keep temperature rise below 2C.

What will happen at COP26?

Countries will be asked to commit to halving their emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and to finalise how they will account for their performance toward those targets. They will be asked to speed up the phasing-out of fossil fuels, with coal an immediate priority; to stop clear-felling forests, which form the atmosphere; to accelerate investment in renewable energy such as wind, solar, wave and tidal power; and to rapidly electrify transport.

They will also be expected to collectively provide at least $100bn a year in climate finance for developing countries. The money is to help low-income countries already suffering the severe impacts of climate change caused by their rich neighbours and to allow them to invest in clean energy and infrastructure.

A fresh emphasis will be placed on protecting and restoring the natural world.

What else is on the agenda?

Carbon trading: how countries and companies that fail to meet emission reduction targets can offset their overshoot by buying allowances from others that come in under budget.

Adaptation: how to adapt infrastructure, utilities, warning systems, food production and so on to cope with climate change. Previously an issue for developing countries, the fires, floods and heatwaves that hit richer countries in the past few years have moved it up the agenda.

Technology: what role it has or might have in tackling emissions and how much faith and finance should be placed in it.

Other topics include: gender and climate change; a dedicated ‘loss and damage’ fund to provide emergency response to climate-driven catastrophes; the heightened challenges for least developed countries and small island developing states; and, possibly, the challenges for international aviation and shipping.

Boris Johnson has been flippant about climate action







Who is attending?

Delegations from all COP countries take part, and the leaders or relevant ministers come for at least a few days. The leaders of two of the top four carbon-polluting countries, China and Russia, have said they will not attend, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, whose country is the third biggest polluter, is wavering.

Hundreds of non-governmental organisations have a standing invitation to attend as observers and to hold side events in the official ‘Blue Zone’ area. A further 520 sought permission to attend as observers for the first time.

Dozens of other organisations, institutions and state and non-state bodies are accredited to hold events in the ‘Green Zone’ area, which is open to the general public with bookable tickets.

What will it achieve?

China and Russia have indicated they are not ready to bring forward their net zero ambitions from 2060, so agreeing a 2050 target will be a struggle. Tying down the details of how the 2050 target will be met by many other countries that have made the pledge but not backed it up with concrete plans will also be difficult.

The climate finance goal should be met, and commitments to pull back from investing in new coal mines, and on methane emission cuts, are also expected.

Reporter Nozomi Yamamoto at the Kyoto summit. Photo: Toru Yamanaka/AFP







COP yourself on: a quick guide to the key UN climate summits

COPs arose from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It was drawn up in the late 1980s and early 1990s in response to growing scientific evidence that climate change was happening and the burning of fossil fuels was the cause.

The convention says countries will work together to “prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system”.

Each year the signatories gather to review and renew their vows, and review strategies for meeting collective goals. Here are some of the more significant gatherings.

COP1: Bonn, 1995

The first COP took place in Bonn, Germany, in 1995, where the UNFCCC’s permanent secretariat is now based.

The then German environment minister, Angela Merkel, presided over it and pushed for firm targets for action to be agreed, rather than the vague statements of intent in the convention. That set the ball rolling for the Kyoto Protocol.

COP3: Kyoto, 1997

The Kyoto Protocol, the world’s first greenhouse gas emissions reduction treaty, was agreed in the Japanese city.

It applied only to 37 industrialised countries and the EU required members to cut their emissions only by an average of 7pc compared with 1990 levels. They also didn’t have to comply until 2008-2012. The EU divided up its target among member states and Ireland was permitted a 13pc increase in emissions over the period to allow for our late developmental spurt.

COP6: The Hague and Bonn, 2000-2001

Held in two stages after the first gathering ended in complete disagreement over how Kyoto would work in practice, COP6 finished with a collection of “flexibility mechanisms”.

These included emissions trading, the clean development mechanism and “joint implementation” clause – which allowed countries huge scope for creative accounting in how they quantified their emissions, how they offset them and how they could buy their way out of their environmental responsibilities.

COP11: Montreal, 2005

Kyoto had come into effect early in 2005 and at Montreal it was agreed to make a succession plan for the post-2012 period.

COP15: Copenhagen, 2009

Against the backdrop of the global economic crisis, COP15 had to contend with less-than enthusiastic participants and large protests from groups fed up with the “all talk, no action” pattern of proceedings.

It was significant because the 2C temperature rise benchmark came to prominence, and because climate finance of $30bn was agreed for developing countries, to rise to $100bn a year by 2020, although it has not reached that level yet.

COP19: Warsaw, 2013

The ‘REDD rulebook’ was agreed, setting out a package of measures aimed at reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. It was also agreed countries would prepare a proposed Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in advance of plans to agree a new global strategy on climate change at COP21.

NDCs allow countries to set their own emissions targets and climate action plans, but with the goal of collectively staying within the safe range.

COP21: Paris, 2015

The Paris Agreement was committed countries to keep global temperature rise to “well below” 2C and aim to go no higher than 1.5C. The NDCs were finalised and adopted, with an agreement they would be reviewed every five years.

Ireland was included in the EU’s collective NDC, which pledged to achieve 40pc emissions cuts by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU then divided up responsibilities between the member states. Ireland was set a target of 30pc compared with 2005 levels.

But in 2018 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its ‘1.5 degree report’ which spelled out the importance of holding temperature rise at 1.5 degrees and warned that threshold would be breached in 12 years if urgent action was not taken.

That spurred calls for strengthened NDCs to be presented at COP26 last year, until it was postponed due to Covid.

Even with the extra year, not all countries have submitted updated NDCs. The EU has a target of a 55pc cut by 2030 that has yet to be divided out among member states. Ireland has adopted a target of 51pc by 2030.