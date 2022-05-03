Construction emissions amount for 37pc of all carbon emissions, housing committee to be told

Emissions from the construction sector amount of 37pc of all carbon dioxide emissions, TDs and Senators will be told.

This means that the construction sector emits the same amount of carbon as the agriculture sector, the Irish Green Building Council will tell the Dáil’s housing committee today.

The council will say that it commissioned the UCD ‘Building in a Climate Emergency’ research lab to do research on the environmental impact of the construction industry for 2018.

The research found that out of the 37pc of emissions, the vast majority of those are “operational emissions”.

“This is made up of about 23pc operational emissions associated with the energy we use to heat, cool, and light our buildings.

“A further 14pc of the emissions are embodied carbon emissions from the production of construction materials, transport of materials, construction process, maintenance, repair and disposal of buildings and infrastructure.”

The council will say that in order to cut down on carbon emissions and to meet 2030 targets, demolition of old buildings has to be reduced as well as “cut back” on some housing projects.

However, under Housing for All, the Government aims to build upwards of 33,000 homes per year and minister for housing Darragh O’Brien has said that there will be a need for an extra 35,000 homes over the next number of years to house Ukrainian refugees.

“We will need to focus on energy renovation, maximise reuse of existing buildings, reduce demolition ,maximise efficiency of built area from our construction programmes and even cut back on some projects,” the council will tell the committee.

It will also said that “the concept of waste” must be completely eliminated and that there is a need for a “transformative shift in industry practices”.

The council will also say that new homes must be built with zero carbon emissions and that existing buildings should be measured on how much carbon they “embody”.

This includes the carbon which is emitted from the energy used to extract and transport raw materials as well as emissions from manufacturing processes.

“Carbon limits should be introduced from 2027 onward,” TDs and Senators will hear.