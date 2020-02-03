'Confused' wildlife left at risk after mild winter

Wildlife is being confused by "lost" winters, conservationists have warned, as butterflies, newts and nesting blackbirds are spotted earlier than normal.

The latest data from UK-based wildlife group Nature's Calendar shows active butterflies and newts and blackbirds building a nest have already been spotted months before normal.

Analysis of the conditions in 2019 found all but one of the 50 spring events the scheme tracks were early last year, after warmer winters.

The British Woodland Trust, which runs the Nature's Calendar scheme, warns many species are losing their seasonal cues as winters warm and seasons shift.

