COFFEE cups that are compostable or recyclable will not escape the ‘latte levy’ being introduced to discourage the use of disposable containers.

Minister Ossian Smyth said the levy, which will be at least 20 cent per cup, was designed to wean people off single use containers regardless what they were made of, and switch to reusable keep cups instead.

He said biodegradable, compostable or fully recyclable materials did not solve the problems of embedded carbon, waste and littering associated with disposable cups.

Studies showed that less than 5pc of single use cups were recycled or composted, he said. Recycling of lids was virtually zero.

“We have 200 million cups that are either ending up in landfill or incineration each year. Clearly that is crazy.

“Generally, people use a cup takeaway cup and then they throw it into a bin where it gets mixed up with other things.

“The likelihood of it being composted or recycled are very low, even where it is a recyclable product.”

Mr Smyth said cafes might switch from plastic or plastic lined cups to fully biodegradable which could be counterproductive as people thought they were doing the right thing while perpetuating the problems.

“The objective of the levy is to change behaviour and prevent the continuous and unnecessary use of resources that are required to go into the production and disposal of a single use item,” he said.

“Whether or not that item is made of paper or plastic or any other material, the fact is it's used once and it goes through this entire production process for a few minutes of use.

“Biodegradable cups are better than plastic in strictly material terms but they don't achieve the objective of preventing litter and waste or minimising the use of resources.

“In fact, it may be counterproductive because the consumer then believes that they're making an environmentally responsible choice and then they don't change their behaviour.”

The levy will be introduced under the new Circular Economy and Waste Management Bill which the Minister discussed with TDs at the Select Committee on Environment and Climate Action.

A period of public consultation will be held but it is expected the bill will become law before the end of the year with the levy to be applied soon after.

All the money collected will be used for environmental projects but Mr Smyth said the intention was to follow up the levy with an outright ban on single use cups.

“The idea is to change behaviour so if the levy is a success, we won’t collect any money because people won’t use disposable cups.”

The levy is expected to start at 20 cent per cup but the bill as worded allows for charges of up to €1.

The bill also clears the way for the use of CCTV, drones and bodycams to catch people in the act of littering and dumping.

Mr Smyth said he had worked with the Attorney General and the Data Protection Commissioner on a wording that would place strict controls around access to recordings and ensure footage was only used for the purposes in the legislation.