Competition for customers heats up as payments for surplus solar power confirmed

The scheme requires electricity firms to pay domestic customers with solar panels or other clean energy systems for any excess power they ‘export’ to the national grid

Competition for householders with excess solar electricity to sell is finally heating up with at least ten firms now offering purchase plans and rates.

One firm, Pinergy, today increased its earlier advertised rate and is bringing forward its first payday by three months.

The move comes amid criticisms that electricity firms were failing to implement the scheme for small energy producers - or microgenerators - signed off by Government last February.

Pinergy, which was the first to confirm an offer, announced last May that it would pay customers 13.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

It was to be paid by way of credits to offset part of their electricity bills from next January but backdated to the Government’s announcement in February.

The company said today it was increasing its rate to 21c per kWh and that credits would be applied with immediate effect and each month to follow.

That is the highest rate on offer so far. The other companies to have confirmed their rate to the energy regulator are: Electric Ireland 14c, Bord Gais 18.5c, Energia 18c, SSE Airtricity 14c, Flogas 20c, Prepay Power 14c, EcoPower 14c, Community Power 13.5c and Arden Energy 17.5c.

Panda Power had announced an offer of 17.5c but it is leaving the Irish energy market. Of the others, EcoPower was the only one to have begun making payments to customers.

The others were aiming to begin by the end of November at the latest.

The scheme, known as the Clean Export Guarantee, requires electricity firms to pay domestic customers with solar panels or other clean energy systems for any excess power they ‘export’ to the national grid at times when they are producing more than they can immediately use.

Households without storage batteries to hold on to surplus power for use at night or other times when solar generation is low, have up to now been giving it away for free by virtue of their connection to the grid.

The Department of Environment said the energy regulator, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, had asked firms to finalise details for payments to customers “at the earliest opportunity”.

Around 25,000 homeowners have applied to be part of the scheme. They first have to be cleared by ESB Networks to ensure their grid connection is suitable but their subsequent dealings are with their electricity supplier.

The numbers are expected to increase with Government commitments to maintain grants for solar panel installation for the foreseeable future and with energy bills continuing to rise.

Pinergy said it had increased its rate to reflect the rising wholesale energy prices.

Enda Gunnell, the company’s CEO, said they were delighted with the response to the scheme so far.

“We already have several hundred customers that are on Pinergy supply who are exporting their excess energy,” he said.

“The interest shown towards the scheme demonstrates the willingness of customers to contribute positively towards a more sustainable energy future.”

Earnings from the scheme will vary a lot, but based on British experience an average household using a small array of solar panels could expect to reduce their need to buy electricity by at least 25pc and receive at least €150 in credits in a year.