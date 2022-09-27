Comedians help push to ban fossil fuel adverts

THE first steps towards a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship could be taken over the coming months – and three Irish comedians can take a lot of the credit.

TDs and senators in the Committee on Enterprise and Trade will be asked to examine how a ban might be implemented or what restrictions could apply if an outright ban proves difficult.

The move follows a plea by Senator Lynn Boylan for legislation similar to that which put an end to tobacco advertising.

She said oil and gas firms were engaging in greenwashing, running advertisements focusing on wind and solar power which made up only a tiny fraction of their activities, or making claims about carbon reduction that did not stand up to scrutiny.

Even allowing sponsorship such as the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre helped normalise the continued use of fossil fuels, she said.

She urged people to watch social media videos by comedians Michael Fry, Sean Burke and Hannah Mamalis who were campaigning on behalf of a European Citizens Initiative to ban fossil fuel ads.

The initiative aims to collect a million online signatures at which point the European Commission must consider the request to impose a ban.

Ms Boylan told the Seanad she had taken complaints to advertising standards regulators about a number of companies but the process took so long, the advertisements had run their course by a time the cases were investigated.

“I don’t believe it’s fair to leave it up to politicians and the public to be the watchdog and make individual complaints,” she said.

“The government should cut the flow of advertisements at source.”

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan in reply said he fully agreed with the thrust of the request and he praised the three comedians for their work on the campaign.

“I would encourage people to get involved,” he said.

“I recognise how dangerous, sinister and manipulative this advertising can be.”

Mr Noonan acknowledged that bans on gambling and alcohol advertising had been successfully introduced here.

He said the issue of a fossil fuel ad ban would need to be handled by the Minister for Enterprise and he said, as a start, the Enterprise and Trade Committee should be asked to examine the it.

“I do think a discussion at committee level would be a positive step forward in trying to address it,” he said.